Did you miss the exciting fourth blind auditions of The Voice Nigeria?Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Voice Nigeria returned for its fourth blind auditions on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

And as usual, coaches Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo and Waje punched the button, each picking up at least a new talent for their teams.

Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

Team Patoranking

1. Kessy Mbonu performed Sheyi Shay’s “Jangilova” and joined Team Patoranking.

WATCH KESSY'S PERFORMANCE

2. Blessing Isaac performed Alicia Key’s “A Woman’s Worth”, which earned her a spot on Team Patoranking.

WATCH BLESSING'S PERFORMANCE

Team Timi

1. Sandra Osamor performed the National Anthem and landed on Team Timi.

WATCH SANDRA'S PERFORMANCE

2. Nwando Okoli performed Monica’s “Don’t Take It Personal” and lands on Team Timi.

WATCH NWANDO'S PERFORMANCE

3. Victor Thompson performed Taylor Swift’s “I knew You Were Trouble” and got a spot on Timi's team.

WATCH VICTOR'S PERFORMANCE

TEAM YEMI ALADE

1. Olawale Olusi performed Zayn’s “Pillowtalk”, which earned him a spot on Team Yemi.

WATCH OLAWALE'S PERFORMANCE

TEAM WAJE

1. Glory Amanyi performed “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce and got a last minute turn from Waje.

WATCH GLORY'S PERFORMANCE

2. Shapera Makepeace performed Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” and got a spot on Team Waje

Who was your favourite from this week?