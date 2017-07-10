Did you miss the exciting fourth blind auditions of The Voice Nigeria?Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.
And as usual, coaches Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo and Waje punched the button, each picking up at least a new talent for their teams.
Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.
1. Kessy Mbonu performed Sheyi Shay’s “Jangilova” and joined Team Patoranking.
2. Blessing Isaac performed Alicia Key’s “A Woman’s Worth”, which earned her a spot on Team Patoranking.
1. Sandra Osamor performed the National Anthem and landed on Team Timi.
2. Nwando Okoli performed Monica’s “Don’t Take It Personal” and lands on Team Timi.
3. Victor Thompson performed Taylor Swift’s “I knew You Were Trouble” and got a spot on Timi's team.
1. Olawale Olusi performed Zayn’s “Pillowtalk”, which earned him a spot on Team Yemi.
1. Glory Amanyi performed “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce and got a last minute turn from Waje.
2. Shapera Makepeace performed Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” and got a spot on Team Waje
Who was your favourite from this week?