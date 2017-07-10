Home > Movies >

Watch all performances from 4th blind auditions of The Voice Nigeria

The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 4th blind auditions

Did you miss the exciting fourth blind auditions of The Voice Nigeria?Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

  • Published:
Episode 4 of The Voice Nigeria Blind Editions play

Watch performances from episode 4 of The Voice Nigeria Blind Editions

God’s Children Great Talent Meet winner of season 7 GCGT show
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 2nd blind auditions
The Voice Nigeria Twitter reacts to 2nd blind auditions
The Voice Nigeria Season 2 kick off with blind auditions, watch performances
The Voice Nigeria Twitter reacts to 1st blind auditions
The Voice Nigeria 5 things to expect from season 2
DStv Counting down to Africa Magic’s The Voice Nigeria! Naija are you ready?!
The Voice Nigeria Where are the former contestants now?
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 3rd blind auditions
The Voice Nigeria Twitter reacts to 3rd blind auditions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Voice Nigeria returned for its fourth blind auditions on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

And as usual, coaches Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo and Waje punched the button, each picking up at least a new talent for their teams.

Did you miss the exciting episode? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see.

play Blessing Isaac
 

Team Patoranking

1. Kessy Mbonu performed Sheyi Shay’s “Jangilova” and joined Team Patoranking.

WATCH KESSY'S PERFORMANCE

2. Blessing Isaac performed Alicia Key’s “A Woman’s Worth”, which earned her a spot on Team Patoranking.

WATCH BLESSING'S PERFORMANCE

play Sandra Osamor

 

Team Timi

1. Sandra Osamor performed the National Anthem and landed on Team Timi.

WATCH SANDRA'S PERFORMANCE

2. Nwando Okoli performed Monica’s “Don’t Take It Personal” and lands on Team Timi.

WATCH NWANDO'S PERFORMANCE

3. Victor Thompson performed Taylor Swift’s “I knew You Were Trouble” and got a spot on Timi's team.

WATCH VICTOR'S PERFORMANCE

play Olawale Olusi

 

TEAM YEMI ALADE

1. Olawale Olusi performed Zayn’s “Pillowtalk”, which earned him a spot on Team Yemi.

WATCH OLAWALE'S PERFORMANCE

play Shapera Makepeace

 

TEAM WAJE

1. Glory Amanyi performed “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce and got a last minute turn from Waje.

WATCH GLORY'S PERFORMANCE

2. Shapera Makepeace performed Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” and got a spot on Team Waje

Who was your favourite from this week?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Alter Ego" Nollywood stars attend movie premiere in Lagosbullet
2 "Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gets raunchy with Wale Ojo in 1st...bullet
3 Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading manbullet

Movies

Episode two of Olajumoke Sauce
"Olajumoke Sauce" Watch episode 2 of Olajumoke Orisaguna's vlog
Nelsan Ellis.
Nelsan Ellis Actor dies of heart disease complication
Spiderman: Homecoming is the 16th movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)
Pulse Movie Review Spider-Man: Homecoming is a charming party trick
HANATU
"HANATU" Kunle Afolayan unveils new short film