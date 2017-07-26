How hard is it to imagine Linda Ejiofor as the feisty Angela Dede?

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner revealed that she would have loved to play Angela Dede if she weren't playing the cheeky Bimpe on "Tinsel."

The actress revealed this during a Tweet Chat with Pulse Nigeria.

@PulseNigeria247 🤔 I would have loved to play Angela Dede that was played by Matilda Obaseki — ihuoma linda Ejiofor (@LindaEjiofor) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

According to her, she loved the complexity of the character which was played by Matilda Obaseki.

Angela Dede was killed off in December 2016. She was a victim of Tsav's shootings at Amaka's wedding to Dikibo.

@PulseNigeria247 I just liked the Character and how complex it was. — ihuoma linda Ejiofor (@LindaEjiofor) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For nine years, Linda Ejiofor has played the cheeky, mischievous and entertaining Bimpe Adekoya; a journey she considers a 'blessing.'

@PulseNigeria247 It's honestly been such a blessed experience — ihuoma linda Ejiofor (@LindaEjiofor) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Ejiofor who made her acting debut in "Tinsel," used her first salary to purchase shares with flour mills.

@PulseNigeria247 I actually bought shares with flour mills. 😂 never heard from them — ihuoma linda Ejiofor (@LindaEjiofor) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The actress is also popular for her role as Ejura in Mildred Okwo's "The Meeting" and Dianne in Funke Akindele's new TV series, "Industreet."