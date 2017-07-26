Home > Movies >

This is the "Tinsel" character Linda Ejiofor would have loved to play

Linda Ejiofor Actress reveals other "Tinsel" character she would have loved to play

How hard is it to imagine Linda Ejiofor as the feisty Angela Dede? Actress reveals the other "Tinsel" character she would have loved to play?

How hard is it to imagine Linda Ejiofor as the feisty Angela Dede?

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner revealed that she would have loved to play Angela Dede if she weren't playing the cheeky Bimpe on "Tinsel."

play Linda Ejiofor

The actress revealed this during a Tweet Chat with Pulse Nigeria.

According to her, she loved the complexity of the character which was played by Matilda Obaseki.

Angela Dede was killed off in December 2016. She was a victim of Tsav's shootings at Amaka's wedding to Dikibo.

 

For nine years, Linda Ejiofor has played the cheeky, mischievous and entertaining Bimpe Adekoya; a journey she considers a 'blessing.'

Ejiofor who made her acting debut in "Tinsel," used her first salary to purchase shares with flour mills.

 

The actress is also popular for her role as Ejura in Mildred Okwo's "The Meeting" and Dianne in Funke Akindele's new TV series, "Industreet."

