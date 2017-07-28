Home > Movies >

The Ngee Show: What does it mean to be female in Nigeria? Part 2

On the new episode of The Ngee Show, Ngozi and guests conclude their discussion on what it means to be female in Nigeria.

The Ngee Show play

The latest webisode of "The Ngee Show" features Ngozi alongside Biodun Stephen, Nkemakolam Linda, Chioma Dike and Ibukun.

The first part of the three-part episode had explored the issue of being female in Nigeria at a work place and in transit.

Official description of episode

"Soooooooooo here's the "almost" conclusion of this awesome episode. I said 5 points at the beginning but due to too much talking we only covered three. We will come back and finish it soon I hope.

Thank you ladies and thank you all. Don''t discriminate based on gender and ladies please respect yoselves!!!!!"

'The Ngee Show' is a series of webisodes made by Ngozi (Ngee), which focuses on real life in Nigeria, and mostly relates to Nigerians.

What are some experiences you've had simply because of your gender? Share in comment section.

