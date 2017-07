The latest webisode of "The Ngee Show" features Ngozi alongside Biodun Stephen, Nkemakolam Linda, Chioma Dike and Ibukun.

On the episode, the panel discuss what it means to be female in Nigeria at a work place and in transit.

This episode is the first part of a two-part episode which explores the issue of being female in Nigeria.

'The Ngee Show' is a series of webisodes made by Ngozi (Ngee), which focuses on real life in Nigeria, and mostly relates to Nigerians.