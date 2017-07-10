"The Inlwas" premieres to rousing ovation [Video]

This is not “The Rumble in the Jungle” as many would think.

It is the result of reopening old wounds; Donald Okezie who remembers Abu Balogun as an unrepentant liar who scuttled his biggest lawsuit, both families will risk the beautiful relationships of their children in a never ending battle.

Donald decides to prevent his daughter from marrying Tobi a naturalist doctor who he terms as a herbalist.

Abu Balogun, on the other hand, remembers Donald as the man who snatched his first love and wife, then frustrated his promotion. Hence he decides not only to separate his son from the Nancy but also punish Donald for his past sins.

This breathtaking movie which will make its cinema debut this Friday, 14th of July 2017 navigates through family and love.

It follows the story of Tobi Balogun, (Chris Attoh) a 35-year-old, naturalist doctor, and son to RTD. Police Sergeant, Abu Balogun, (Dele Odule) is in love, and ready to marry Nancy Okezie, (Toyin Abraham) 30, daughter of Donald Okezie, (Charles Inojie) an old-school Lawyer.

However, trouble starts after they secretly get engaged, and introduce each other to their families.

Blockbuster, comedy and romantic movie ‘The Inlaws’, which features talented star actors such as Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Dele Odule, Ngozi Nwosu, Wole Arole others was premiered last Friday, 7th July.

The premiere which ended with high octane after party was fun as guests at the event gave the movie a rapturous standing ovation.