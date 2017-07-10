Home > Movies >

"The Inlwas" premieres to rousing ovation [Video]

"The Inlaws" Romantic comedy premieres to rousing ovation [Video]

This breathtaking movie which will make its cinema debut this Friday, 14th of July 2017 navigates through family and love.

  • Published:
play

Pulse List 5 new Nollywood movies you should see in July
"The In-Laws" Watch Toyin Aimakhu, Chris Attoh, Ngozi Nwosu in official trailer
Moji Olaiya In memory of a great actress; 5 movies you should see
"Kondo Game" Movie featuring Francis Odega, Mery Johnson, Uche Jombo to hit cinema soon
Niyi Akinmolayan Filmmaker announces next collaborative Nollywood production
"Obalufon" Watch Muyiwa Ademola, Ayo Adesanya in new movie
AMVCA 2017 Imeh Umoh Bishop wins Best Actor in a Comedy
AMVCA 2017 Funke Akindele wins Best Actress in a Comedy
Big Brother Naija TTT's mum praises wife, says any other woman is 'counterfeit'
"The In-Laws" Watch Toyin Aimakhu, Chris Attoh, Ngozi Nwosu in official teaser
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This is not “The Rumble in the Jungle” as many would think.

It is the result of reopening old wounds; Donald Okezie who remembers Abu Balogun as an unrepentant liar who scuttled his biggest lawsuit, both families will risk the beautiful relationships of their children in a never ending battle.

  play

 

Donald decides to prevent his daughter from marrying Tobi a naturalist doctor who he terms as a herbalist.

Abu Balogun, on the other hand, remembers Donald as the man who snatched his first love and wife, then frustrated his promotion. Hence he decides not only to separate his son from the Nancy but also punish Donald for his past sins.

This breathtaking movie which will make its cinema debut this Friday, 14th of July 2017 navigates through family and love.

It follows the story of Tobi Balogun, (Chris Attoh) a 35-year-old, naturalist doctor, and son to RTD. Police Sergeant, Abu Balogun, (Dele Odule) is in love, and ready to marry Nancy Okezie, (Toyin Abraham) 30, daughter of Donald Okezie, (Charles Inojie) an old-school Lawyer.

Character posters for "The In-laws" play

Character posters for "The In-laws"

 

However, trouble starts after they secretly get engaged, and introduce each other to their families.

Blockbuster, comedy and romantic movie ‘The Inlaws’, which features talented star actors such as Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Dele Odule, Ngozi Nwosu, Wole Arole others was premiered last Friday, 7th July.

The premiere which ended with high octane after party was fun as guests at the event gave the movie a rapturous standing ovation.

THE IN LAWS: The Greatest Fight Ever.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 "Alter Ego" Nollywood stars attend movie premiere in Lagosbullet
2 "Alter Ego" Insensitive producers reveal identity of sexually abused minorbullet
3 Pulse Movie Review Spider-Man: Homecoming is a charming party trickbullet

Movies

Banana Island Ghost
"Banana Island Ghost" "My role in movie is customized for only me," - Chigul 
Vladimir Urin, centre, the Bolshoi's general director, and artistic director Makhar Vaziev addressing journalists at the Moscow theatre after the abrupt cancellation of the "Nureyev" premiere
"Nureyev" Bolshoi tries to quell scandal after halting premiere
"The Arbitration" This is how Twitter is ranking Niyi Akinmolayan's movie
The Voice Nigeria season 2 coaches
Pulse Nigeria Poll What do you think of The Voice Nigeria season 2 judges so far?