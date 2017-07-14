Home > Movies >

"The Barman TV" :  Watch episode 1 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show

Meet the final 12 bartenders who will go on to compete through 6 tough challenges for the ultimate title on reality show; "The Barman TV."

Watch the auditions and bootcamp eliminations and meet the 12 contestants for The Barman Reality TV show play

Watch the auditions and bootcamp eliminations and meet the 12 contestants for The Barman Reality TV show

The first episode of "The Barman TV," Africa's first ever bartender reality show, is here. 

The first episode introduces the 12 contestants who will compete through six challenges for the ultimate title and prize.

play

 

Hosted by Mark Barrett, "The Barman TV" is a reality series born out of the idea that Africa is in need of a platform to develop and raise respect for the craft.

The judges for "The Barman TV" includes Head Judge and Show Creator Caesario de-Mederios, Lara Rawa and Chris Beaney.

play

 

The Barman TV is produced by HA! HA! Media, which focuses on creating original content for mixed media on the path of the less traveled story.

Audition which kicked off the journey to find West Africa's top bartender held on January 30, 2017, and had over 80 competing bartenders present.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

