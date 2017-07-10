"The Arbitration" This is how Twitter is ranking Niyi Akinmolayan's movie

"The Arbitration," which was released in August 2016, hasn't been available for public viewing since it ended its cinema run.

Almost a year later, viewers who missed out on seeing it in the cinema finally got to see it on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on EbonyLife TV.

For hours, the Niyi Akinmolayan drama was a trending topic on Twitter.

Everyone's talking about the Arbitration and I can't even watch it https://t.co/RoxTKy5eXm — Anita (@anitapreye) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

While Twittersphere echoed some of Pulse Movies thoughts, few others didn't understand the 'hype.'

This is how Twitter ranked the movie which was one of our best movies of 2016.

Those who don't understand the 'hype'

I didn't enjoy 'The Arbitration'. Expected much more 😏 — christabel (@christyishky) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Arbitration movie is dry sha... — Ada Jollof (@ada_jollof) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Disclosure (1994) called. They want their story back! 😭 — LITMUS PRIME (@PlatinumB_RICH) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I'm reading tweets about the Arbitration movie and wondering if i watched a different arbitration movie last night — Zeus (@Oghene_Kevwe) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Arbitration was underwhelming. And the story was ripped off. 🙄 — LITMUS PRIME (@PlatinumB_RICH) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@PlatinumB_RICH Thank You!!! I knew i cant be the only one with this view. The execution was poor. — AyoDeji (@KingDeji_) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Those who absolutely loved it.

I love the progression of this movie. The Arbitration. That is... — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

So it's like everybody is watching the arbitration today....a good story needs no marketing. https://t.co/wOHIBJcHha — Alexandra Hul. (@alexandrahul) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Arbitration is a dope movie. One of the best Nigerian movies out there. — ABxRhem (@BandybyRhem) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Just here thinking about how mad The arbitration was😏 — Emmanuella (@emmah_19) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@niyiakinmolayan you have outdone yourself with the movie The Arbitration 👏 — Emeka Ebeniro (@eebeniro) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I thoroughly enjoyed The Arbitration, gosh! I lived to see Nollywood like this! In my lifetime! Thank You Jesus! — Sister Joy (@anafricandiva) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Arbitration is a really good movie guys. I feel bad they didn't take my cinema money. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

With the way I'm seeing It, Ebonylife TV would have to do a repeat showing of The Arbitration for the culture yo. Movie is too mad. — #Slynation (@TomiwaTegbe) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Finally watched 'The Arbitration' Issa movie eh👌 — votie (@votiegurl) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Always knew The Arbitration is a top movie though I haven't seen it 😭. A movie have scanned everywhere for was shown on Ebony TV like that 😭 — joseph bassey (@akajoebass) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Finally I've watched the arbitration!!! But entertainment and film aside, Can rape be resolved through ADR? @effodu — Alexandra Hul. (@alexandrahul) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The arbitration, c'est magnifique😊 Brilliant. Ireti Doyle 🙌 — Precious Chukwu (@SavvyPrecious) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

THE ARBITRATION...... I think this movie is a must watch. Nollywood is progressing #TheVoiceNigeria — KINDLYFOLLOWBACK (@ChimerenmaC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

You can also read Pulse Movies' review of the movie which featured Adesua Etomi, OC Ukeje, Ireti Doyle, Somkele Idhalama, Beverly Naya, Lota Chukwu, Gregory Ojefua and Fola Soludo.

Did you see "The Arbitration" last night? Share your thoughts.