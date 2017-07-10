Home > Movies >

This is how Twitter is ranking Niyi Akinmolayan's "The Arbitration"

"The Arbitration" This is how Twitter is ranking Niyi Akinmolayan's movie

Almost a year later, viewers who missed out on seeing "The Arbitration" in the cinema finally got to see it over the weekend. Check out their reactions.

  Published:
play

"The Arbitration," which was released in August 2016, hasn't been available for public viewing since it ended its cinema run.

Almost a year later, viewers who missed out on seeing it in the cinema finally got to see it on Sunday, July 9, 2017, on EbonyLife TV.

Official poster for "The Arbitration"

Official poster for "The Arbitration"

 

For hours, the Niyi Akinmolayan drama was a trending topic on Twitter.

While Twittersphere echoed some of Pulse Movies thoughts, few others didn't understand the 'hype.'

This is how Twitter ranked the movie which was one of our best movies of 2016.

Those who don't understand the 'hype'

 

 

 

Those who absolutely loved it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You can also read Pulse Movies' review of the movie which featured Adesua Etomi, OC Ukeje, Ireti Doyle, Somkele Idhalama, Beverly Naya, Lota Chukwu, Gregory Ojefua and Fola Soludo.

Did you see "The Arbitration" last night? Share your thoughts.

