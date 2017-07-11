"Tatu" to premiere on July 22nd [Video]

Shot in scenic locations across Lagos and Ibadan, the movie "Tatu" is a contemporary take on the classic African epic adventure story, a fast-paced action drama centered around the conflict arising from a mother’s quest to have a child and all the complications that followed.

Produced and directed by the award-winning producer that brought you the fan’s favourite Taxi Driver (Oko Ashewo) 2015 and the mega blockbuster smash hit The Wedding Party 2016, Don Omope, creative director, FilmOne production and distribution, the suspense filled movie is adapted from a book written by the prolific author Dr Abraham E. Nwankwo, Director General of the Nigerian Debt Management Office.

Starring, Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Toyin Aimakhun-Abraham, Gabriel Afolayan, Rahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro (saka), Frank Dunga and a host of others, the movie features some of the best crop of actors from Nollywood.

The movie, which was powered by Bank Of Industry and Patriarch Technologies in conjunction with FilmOne Production and FilmOne Distribution the producers, and will be premiered with all pomp and pageantry at the prestigious Eko Hotel Convention Centre on the 22nd of July 2017.

For more media enquiries about the movie or table booking for the event please contact Tosin Arise on 08141350626 or Amaka Akukwe 08033710054.

This premiere is packaged by Lanre Makun Events.