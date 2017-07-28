TATU :  Movie charms audience at premiere

Celebrities and Socialites Attend Lagos was ground to a standstill last Saturday as the crème de la creme of society, and top industry stakeholders converged at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites for the premiere of the epic romance, Tatu.

The suspense-filled movie produced and directed by the award-winning producer, Don Omope, was adapted from a novel of the same title, written by Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, former Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO). The premiere was attended by the stellar cast and crew, Nollwood's finest, and other movie lovers.

Amongst them were Executive Producer, Dr. Abramham Nwankwo and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Donald and Onari Duke, Segun Arinze, Honorable Desmond Elliott, YAW, Bucci Franklin, Afeez Oyetoro (Uncle Saka), Kene Mkparu, Managing Director of FilmOne Distribution, Mrs Cynthia Uchenna Onwuka, Head Creative Industry Group of the Bank of Industry, Tolu Lord Tanner, Yomi Casual, and Yolanda Okereke to name a few.

Shot in scenic locations across Lagos and Ibadan, Tatu, slated for release in cinemas across Nigeria from September 15, 2017, is a contemporary African epic and adventure story, a fast-paced action-drama centred on the conflict arising from a mother’s desperate quest to have a child, the intrigue, complications and cultural bias therein.

The film features a host of A-list Nollywood actors that include Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Gabriel Afolayan, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Toyin Aimakhun-Abraham, Rahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, and Frank Donga.

