Home > Movies >

Steph Nora Okere's "Roberta" movie gets BoI support

Steph Nora Okere Actress' "Roberta" movies gets BoI support

The movie is one of the beneficiaries of the BoI Nollyfund (BNF) scheme.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Steph Nora Okere showing off her beautiful dentition in a photo shoot play

Steph Nora Okere showing off her beautiful dentition in a photo shoot

(Nigeriafilms)

Toyin Aimakhu 5 movies featuring actress you probably haven't seen
#ThrowbackThursday Remembering Genevieve Nnaji as "Sharon Stone" 14 years ago
Ralph Nwadike Filmmaker emerges President of Association of Producers
Genevieve Nnaji Which of these movies featuring actress is your favourite?
AFRIFF 2015 Check out photos from day 3 of festival
#ThrowbackThursday How well do you remember the movie 'Power of Love'
#ThrowBackThursday# Throw Back To The Movie "
'Superstar' Toyin Aimakhu, Steph Nora Okere, AY Makun attend movie premiere
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After a successful opening of Jadesola Osiberu’s "Isoken" in Nigerian cinemas, another Bank of Industry (BoI) supported  Nollywood film, "Roberta", has commenced filming in Lekki, Lagos.

Monitoring the progress of production, a team of BoI officials were on location to interact with the cast and crew last Friday.

Bank of Industry executives, Oyekanmi, Okere, Madu,Ikeagu, Idhalama, Nwuka and Edosio on location of "Roberta". play

Bank of Industry executives, Oyekanmi, Okere, Madu,Ikeagu, Idhalama, Nwuka and Edosio on location of "Roberta".

(Press)

 

Led by the Group Head, Creative Industry Group, Mrs. Cynthia Nwuka, the delegation had Mr. Okey Madu, Assistant Manager and Toyin Oyekanmi of the Corporate Communication Department, the team said it was satisfied with the level of work so far.

“What we have seen is very impressive so far. We can only hope for the best box office record when it eventually hits the cinema,” said Nwuka.

Produced by Steph Nora Okere and directed by Ema Edosio, "Roberta" is among the series of more than a dozen film projects which have received support of the development bank under the BoI Nollyfund (BNF) scheme.

Speaking on her involvement in the project, Edosio, said she decided to direct the movie because of the strong diverse characters represented in the script.

“It has a message of hope that I think can speak to every Nigerian.

"We live in a society where things are a bit tough and dreams almost impossible to achieve.

"The movie sends a clear message of hope. You can be whatever you want to be irrespective of your past or challenges in front of you.

"I feel privileged to be a part of this amazing journey."

Oyekanmi, Madu and Nwuka at the film making location of "Roberta". play

Oyekanmi, Madu and Nwuka at the film making location of "Roberta".

(Press)

 

Centered on music talent, she said,“The music we choose was very inspirational; to add to the message and theme of the film.”

The movie, which stars Kalu Ikeagu, Somkele Iyamah Idhalama, Wale Ojo and Nigerian dance queen, Kaffy, will, according to Edosio impress the audience.

Asked if it will make as much box office record as some of the comedy films released in recent times, she added:

“I think we underestimate the Nigerian audience when we say that every movie needs comedy to break the box office. 

"I believe that Nigerians are hungry for well told stories that they can relate to.

"Stories that would not just make them laugh but inspire them and I believe that this film can inspire and appeal to every Nigerian and this I think would translate box office breaks.”

Somkele Iyamah Idhalama being cued on set of "Roberta". play

Somkele Iyamah Idhalama being cued on set of "Roberta".

(Press)

 

Just like the previous year 2016, most of the movies now produced in Nigeria have seen a very good reception.

This is expected to continue as long as film makers make quality their main focus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress shares 3 reasons why producers avoid sex...bullet
2 "Game of Thrones" Emilia Clarke thanked showrunners for this...bullet
3 "Soul Tie" Ramsey Nouah, Okawa Shaznay star in new period drama [Photos]bullet

Movies

Nse Ikpe-Etim will host AMAA 2017
AMAA 2017 Check out full list of winners [Live updates]
Narcos Season 3
"Narcos" Season 3 gets release date, 1st teaser
Episode 3 of Lagos Big Boy
"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 3 of web series: "Sign Da Ting"
The Barman TV series
The Barman Episode 1 of TV series is out now