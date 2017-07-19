Home > Movies >

What bank sponsored shows can learn from "Skinny Girl in Transit

"Motion Pictures with Chidumga" What is "Skinny Girl in Transit" doing right that other web series aren't?

What is "Skinny Girl in Transit" doing right that numerous failed bank sponsored web shows aren't doing?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Skinny Girl in Transit play

Skinny Girl in Transit

Pulse Series Review Beyond lacklustre performances, "Our Best Friend's Wedding" is watchable
Pulse Series Review Episode 1 of "Single Ladies" is painful to watch
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man
Pulse Movie Review AY Makun's "10 Days in Sun City" offers nothing new
Funke Akindele Actress is an unrivaled A-List Nollywood star
Pulse List 7 best Nollywood movies (and short films) of 2017 so far
Rita Dominic In praise of actress' versatile career
Motion Pictures with Chidumga How AY Makun is outdoing Nollywood
Pulse Movie review Kunle Afolayan's "Roti" explores loss, grief and reincarnation
Pulse Series Review Ndani TV's "Lagos Big Boy" is dead on arrival
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In 2013, the first bank sponsored web series "Gidi Up" made its debut in February 2013, via Ndani TV on YouTube

The show ran for two seasons before it went on a break in 2014.

It has since released shows like "Lagos Big  Boy," "Skinny Girl in Transit" and "Officer Titus."

Ndani TV paved the way for other bank sponsored web series like "On the Real" by Accelerate TV and "Inspector K" and "Our Best Friend's Wedding" - both by Red TV.

Gidi Up season 2 poster play

Gidi Up season 2 poster

 

Surprisingly, the only show that has come close to rivalling "Gidi Up's popularity among viewers and critics is "Skinny Girl in Transit."

The show which tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, Tiwa, who is under pressure from her mother to lose weight and find a husband, has remained a success after three seasons.

Skinny Girl in Transit play

Skinny Girl in Transit

(Instagram )

 

The first thing Ndani TV gets right with 'SGIT" is its relatable story. Tiwa represents the efforts made by most Nigerian women to lose weight. She also represents a typical Nigerian woman who is constantly under pressure to bring a man home.

From her mother, sister, father and house help, Tiwa's family is simply your typical Nigerian home, with a relatable use of wit and humour.

"Skinny Girl in Transit" play

"Skinny Girl in Transit"

 

The show covers a diversity of relatable topics, brought to life by extremely talented actors with easy and efficient dialogue.

Almost every character on the show matters to the plot and have been built to be independent enough to carry a spin-off.

Rumour Has It play

Rumour Has It

(Ndani TV )

While "Skinny Girl in Transit" has continued to grow, other bank sponsored web series have continued to flop.

"Rumour Has It" is ruined by its script and acting. It dragged on for nine episodes which could have ended in a single episode.

Tunde and Jade in "Our Best Friend's Wedding" play

Tunde and Jade in "Our Best Friend's Wedding"

 

Red TV's "Our Best Friend's Wedding" was a guilty pleasure. I probably watched it because of its impressive use of music to convey emotions.

The show was weighed down by the performances from the lead and supporting cast. Zero attention was paid to character development and the pacing did nothing to encourage viewership.

Officer Titus play

Officer Titus

 

When "Officer Titus" made its debut with skits, it had the type of humour we could relate to. Fast forward to its third season and it has become pure hogwash with nothing exciting to offer. It has simply lost its plot.

Inspector K play

Inspector K

 

We had high hopes for "Inspector K." Unfortunately, it was held back by amateur acting, a dead plot and  laziest denouement on TV.

play

I would talk about the first season of "On the Real," but I never got to understand what the season was all about.

 After six episodes, it failed to set its story into motion. The bad acting? Let's leave that conversation for another day.

Lagos Big Boy play

Lagos Big Boy

 

"Lagos Big Boy" is the most disappointing of all the failed bank sponsored web series.

Directed by the same guy who helmed the critically acclaimed "Ojukokoro," Dare Olaitan failed to take advantage of a good story idea and an opportunity to cater to the male audience.

What is "Skinny Girl in Transit" doing that that other bank sponsored shows are not doing?

It has been consistent with its rich and relatable storytelling. And that's the trick.

SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT SEASON 3: THE SEASON FINALE
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso, Nkem Owoh, "76" among winnersbullet
2 "Power" 50 Cent reacts to LaKeisha and Tommy's controversial sex scenebullet
3 Pulse Series Review Ndani TV's "Lagos Big Boy" is dead on arrivalbullet

Movies

Ed Sheeran and  Arya  Stark in "Game of Thrones" season 7
Ed Sheeran Singer exits Twitter after "Game of Thrones" criticism
John Boyega
John Boyega Actor criticizes "Game of Thrones" for not casting black actors
Fifty The Series
"Fifty The Series" Watch new teasers featuring lead characters
Episode 2 of  Dream Chasers reality series
"Dream Chasers" Watch episode 2 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series