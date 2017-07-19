In 2013, the first bank sponsored web series "Gidi Up" made its debut in February 2013, via Ndani TV on YouTube

The show ran for two seasons before it went on a break in 2014.

It has since released shows like "Lagos Big Boy," "Skinny Girl in Transit" and "Officer Titus."

Ndani TV paved the way for other bank sponsored web series like "On the Real" by Accelerate TV and "Inspector K" and "Our Best Friend's Wedding" - both by Red TV.

Surprisingly, the only show that has come close to rivalling "Gidi Up's popularity among viewers and critics is "Skinny Girl in Transit."

The show which tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, Tiwa, who is under pressure from her mother to lose weight and find a husband, has remained a success after three seasons.

The first thing Ndani TV gets right with 'SGIT" is its relatable story. Tiwa represents the efforts made by most Nigerian women to lose weight. She also represents a typical Nigerian woman who is constantly under pressure to bring a man home.

From her mother, sister, father and house help, Tiwa's family is simply your typical Nigerian home, with a relatable use of wit and humour.

The show covers a diversity of relatable topics, brought to life by extremely talented actors with easy and efficient dialogue.

Almost every character on the show matters to the plot and have been built to be independent enough to carry a spin-off.

While "Skinny Girl in Transit" has continued to grow, other bank sponsored web series have continued to flop.

"Rumour Has It" is ruined by its script and acting. It dragged on for nine episodes which could have ended in a single episode.

Red TV's "Our Best Friend's Wedding" was a guilty pleasure. I probably watched it because of its impressive use of music to convey emotions.

The show was weighed down by the performances from the lead and supporting cast. Zero attention was paid to character development and the pacing did nothing to encourage viewership.

When "Officer Titus" made its debut with skits, it had the type of humour we could relate to. Fast forward to its third season and it has become pure hogwash with nothing exciting to offer. It has simply lost its plot.

We had high hopes for "Inspector K." Unfortunately, it was held back by amateur acting, a dead plot and laziest denouement on TV.

I would talk about the first season of "On the Real," but I never got to understand what the season was all about.

After six episodes, it failed to set its story into motion. The bad acting? Let's leave that conversation for another day.

"Lagos Big Boy" is the most disappointing of all the failed bank sponsored web series.

Directed by the same guy who helmed the critically acclaimed "Ojukokoro," Dare Olaitan failed to take advantage of a good story idea and an opportunity to cater to the male audience.

What is "Skinny Girl in Transit" doing that that other bank sponsored shows are not doing?

It has been consistent with its rich and relatable storytelling. And that's the trick.