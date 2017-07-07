Home > Movies >

"Roti" :  Watch music video for Kunle Afolayan's psychological thriller

"Roti" Watch music video for Kunle Afolayan's psychological thriller

Watch the music video for the recently released psychological thriller, "Roti."

  • Published:
Kunle Afolayan and Kate Henshaw in "Roti" play

Kunle Afolayan and Kate Henshaw in "Roti"

Pulse List 7 best Nollywood movies (and short films) of 2017 so far
Pulse Movie review Kunle Afolayan's "Roti" explores loss, grief and reincarnation
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers says "Roti" is the most anticipated Nollywood movie of June
"Roti" Watch Kunle Afolayan, Kate Henshaw in teaser for psychological thriller
"Omugwo" Kunle Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada, Ayo Adesanya attend media screening
"Roti" Kunle Afolayan, Kate Henshaw, Olu Jacobs attend premiere of psychological thriller
Pulse Movie review Kunle Afolayan's "Roti" explores loss, grief and reincarnation
Pulse List 5 new Nollywood movies you should see in June
Pulse List 2016 Top 9 Nollywood movies of the year
Ade Love Foundation The Afolayans awaken a lost era of Nigerian motion picture
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Watch the music video for the recently released Kunle Afolayan psychological thriller, "Roti."

Titled "Oluroti," the music is by Kent Edunjobi and features scenes from the movie, which is a collaboration between African Magic films and Golden Effects Pictures.

"Roti" which premiered as part of the Lagos at 50 celebration on May 5, 2017, features Kate Henshaw, Kunle Afolayan, Toyin Oshinaike, Fathia Balogun and Darimisire Afolayan.

play

The movie tells the story of how, years after a couple loses their son called Roti to a brief illness, the wife sees a boy called Juwon who is an exact replica of her dead son.

After discovering that Juwon is not a reincarnation of Roti, she is washed anew by grief and soon descends into depression and consequent hysteria.

"Roti" made its debut in cinemas on June  30, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 best Nollywood actors of 2017 so farbullet
2 Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading manbullet
3 Remi Oshodi 7 things you should know about "Surutu" actressbullet

Movies

Moments Girls Talk
"Moments" Do your kids need to know about your sex life?
Bolanle Ninalowo in "Picture Perfect"
Bolanle Ninalowo Actor deserves an award for playing Jobe in "Picture Perfect"
Picture Perfect Poster
Pulse Movie Review Tope Alake's "Picture Perfect" lives up to its title
Funke Akindele as Jenifa
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 2 episode 9: "Travels"