Watch the music video for the recently released psychological thriller, "Roti."

Watch the music video for the recently released Kunle Afolayan psychological thriller, "Roti."

Titled "Oluroti," the music is by Kent Edunjobi and features scenes from the movie, which is a collaboration between African Magic films and Golden Effects Pictures.

"Roti" which premiered as part of the Lagos at 50 celebration on May 5, 2017, features Kate Henshaw, Kunle Afolayan, Toyin Oshinaike, Fathia Balogun and Darimisire Afolayan.

The movie tells the story of how, years after a couple loses their son called Roti to a brief illness, the wife sees a boy called Juwon who is an exact replica of her dead son.

After discovering that Juwon is not a reincarnation of Roti, she is washed anew by grief and soon descends into depression and consequent hysteria.

"Roti" made its debut in cinemas on June 30, 2017.