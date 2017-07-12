Home > Movies >

Rita Dominic :  In praise of actress' versatile career

For 19 years, Rita Dominic has remained effortlessly relevant to Nollywood's growth. Happy birthday to the talented actress.

Today, July 12 is Rita Dominic's birthday and we are celebrating an actress who has remained relevant to the Nollywood success story.

She made her acting debut in 1998 with the movie “A Time to Kill.” What followed was a budding career that saw the actress break into the industry with movies like “To  Love a Thief,” "All My Life," “Fugitive,” “Unforgettable,” “The Intruder,” “Working Class Lady” among others.

Rita Dominic play

Rita Dominic

(Instagram)

 

Currently in her 40s, graceful and close to two decade old in the ever busy Nigerian film industry, the actress made a name for herself by featuring in an array of roles over the years.

With an ever winning on and off-screen presence and talent, Dominic has amassed a loyal fan-base following, accolades and recognition in different parts of the world.

play Rita Dominic as Clara Ikemba in "The Meeting"

 

In the 2010s, Dominic made her debut in the Nigerian cinema world and has since featured in acclaimed movies like “Finding Mercy,” “The Meeting,” “Suru L’ere,” “76” and "Iyore.”

Her roles in “The Meeting” and “76” have widely been seen as a blatant proof of her growth as an actress over the years.

As an Akara seller in "Suru L'ere," the actress delivered a simple yet acknowledgeable performance.

With her characters in these movies, she restated her ability to be a distinctly emotionally engaging actor.

Linda Ejiofor, Lala Akindoju and Rita Dominic at Rita's house Christmas party play

Linda Ejiofor, Lala Akindoju and Rita Dominic at Rita's house Christmas party

(Instagram)

 

As Clara Ikemba in “The Meeting,” the actress won over four awards, including the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards Best Actress in a Comedy movie.

Her recent outing as Suzie in the Izu Ojukwu historical drama “76” earned her the AMVCA Best Actress in a Drama win.

The actress is set to make her return to the small screen with the upcoming TV series, "Bankers NGR."

play

Her support, relationship and collaboration with rising and established actors and filmmakers is also not a secret.

Her fascinating style and outwardly easy-going personality are just few of the reasons why the star could pass as the ultimate girl crush.

For 19 years, Rita Dominic has effortlessly remained relevant to Nollywood’s growth. She has chosen her scandals, her clique, style, brand and roles with consistency and sublime taste.

Happy birthday to the talented actress.

