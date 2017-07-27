Remi Surutu is back to work after she lost her 21-year old daughter, Elizabeth Ayomikun, to the sickle cell disease weeks ago.

Surutu, who is popular for movies like "Surutu," "Adun Ewuro" and "Esu Masemi" is currently on set of Tade Ogidan's new movie, "Gold Statue."

The movie stars the actress alongside Richard Mofe Damijo, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale, Gabriel Afolayan, Kunle Remi, Rycardo Agbor, Remi Surutu, Kelvin Ikeduba, Olakunle Fawole, Segun Arinze, Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Bisola Aiyeola, Yvonne Jegede, Etinosa Idemudia, Judith Audu, Greg Ojefua, Kenny Blaq, Woli Arole, Francis Onwochei, Neale Atkinson, Kemi Afolabi and Adeniyi Johnson.

"Gold Statue" is a comedy adventure drama that follows the adventure of two young men, Wale and Chike, who go in search of a ‘Gold Statue’ believed to have been a deity inherited by his generation.

Following her daughter's death, Surutu unveiled a foundation, ‘The Ayomikun Tongue Out Foundation,' established to carry on the values that her daughter, stood for - charitable causes, music and comedy.

The popular actress lost her daughter after a long-term battle with sickle cell anaemia at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Elizabeth Ayomikun was buried on July 6, 2017.