Home > Movies >

Check out all the photos from "Hakkunde" premiere in Lagos, Nigeria.

"Hakkunde" Toyin Aimakhu, Rahama Sadau, Lai Mohammed, AY Makun attend premiere

Toyin Aimaku, Rahama Sadau, Lai Mohammed, Frank Donga among others attended the premiere of the anticipated movie, "Hakkunde."

  • Published:
Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. play Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham with Rahama Sadau at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. (Pulse)

Pulse Opinion Toyin Aimakhu is finally breaking into mainstream consciousness
“Hakkunde” Watch movie teaser featuring Frank Donga, Rahama Sadau
"Hakkunde" Frank Donga, Rahama Sadau, Ali Nuhu star in official trailer
Rahama Sadau Ali Nuhu describes actress' ban as logical
"Hakkunde" Watch new behind the scenes clips featuring Toyin Aimakhu, Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu
"Hakkunde" Watch behind the scene featuring Toyin Aimakhu, Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu
"Hakkunde" Rahama Sadau, Ali Nuhu, Frank Donga collaborate on new Nollywood movie
“Hakkunde” Toyin Aimakhu, Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu to star in new movie
"Hakkunde" Akande highlights defeating the fear of failure in new teaser
"Hakkunde" Movie featuring Frank Donga, Rahama Sadau, Ali Nuhu gets release date
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Hakkunde," which tells the story of an average Nigerian graduate’s struggle for an identity and livelihood, has premiered in Nigeria.

The premiere which held on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Genesis Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos, was attended by Lai Mohammed, Toyin Aimakhu, Aafeez Ayetoro, Rahama Sadau, Judith Audu, Asurf Oluseyi, Etim Effiong, Denrele Edun, AY Makun, Gregory Ojefua, Baaj Adebule, Tope Alake, Adunni Ade, Chigurl, Nadine Ibrahim, Shina Peller, Sambasa Nzeribe, Kiki Omeili among others.

Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. play Group of actors at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. (Pulse)

 

“Hakkunde” is a story of a long-time unemployed graduate; Akande, faced with life's pressures, he decides to relocate to Kaduna from Lagos when an opportunity presents itself against his sister's wishes.

His expectation is however cut short and Akande must make a decision to either learn to survive in a faraway land or return back to failure.

Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. play Asurf, Shina Peller and Nadine at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki. (Pulse)

 

The upcoming movie features Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Daddy, Isa Bello Ja, Rahama Sadau and Hadiza Soja.

The movie is scheduled to debut on August 4, 2017.

Image
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.
    Frank Donga at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.
    Rahama Sadau at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.
    Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham with Rahama Sadau at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Group of actors at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Group of actors at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Adunni Ade and Chigul at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Tope Tedela at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Asurf, Shina Peller and Nadine at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Nadine and Asurf at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Movie producer, Asurf at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Judith Audu with Rahama Sadau at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Judith Audu at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Gregory Ojefua and Frank Donga at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Sambasa Nzeribe at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Chigul at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Kiki Omeili at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Afeez Ayetoro at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Still ringing at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Moe Musa at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Gregory Ojefua at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • EmmaOhMyGod at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Actress, Yvonne Okoro and husband, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Chuey Chu at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Slkcomedy at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Lanre Makun at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Frank Donga, Rahama Sadau alongside other guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Osa7 at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Ogbolor at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.
    Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
  • Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.
    Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.   
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast...bullet
2 Adebayo Faleti 'I wear my late husband's underwear' - Actor's Widowbullet
3 Nollywood 'Healthy' Yoruba actor found dead in sitting positionbullet

Movies

Organizers announce the 2017 Lights Camera Action!!!
Lights, Camera, Africa!!! 7th edition of film festival to kick off September 29
New episode of Toyin Lawani's reality show
"Tiannah's Empire" Watch episode 10, 11 of reality TV show
Game of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 3
The Voice Nigeria Battles Premiere episode
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battles