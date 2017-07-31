Organizers announce 2017 edition of Lights Camera Africa!!!

The Lights Camera Africa!!! Film Festival is set to return this 2017 with the theme "Reset."

Also its 7th edition, the 2017 Lights Camera Africa!!! Festival aims to bring to its audiences, a reflective presentation of films that it hopes will support a common contemplation on opportunities for a "reset' of the weakening world order.

"We hope you are as excited as we are about bringing the people of Lagos a wonderful screening programme dedicated to the best of independent and African film as well as our family and industry-engaging offerings through discussions, talks and family-friendly programming," Ugoma Adegoke, the festival's director said.

This year’s programme hopes to demonstrate the festival’s commitment to its mission of exposing African and global audiences to good quality independent African cinema, with a view to stimulating discourse on issues and experiences rooted in the African experience.

In partnership with the African Film Festival New York, the three-day 2017 edition will screen films that examine these issues in the political, science and arts sphere.

Over the years, the festival has had support from scholars, directors, artists and personalities like Tunde Kelani, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, John Akomfrah OBE, Manthia Diawara, Uwem Akpa, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Pascal Ott, Ego Boyo, Kunle Afolayan, Tam Fiofori, Odia Ofeimun, Victor Ehikhamenor, Emeka Ed Keazor, Femi Odugbemi, Chika Anadu, Remi Vaughan-Richards, Kene Mkparu, Shaibu Husseini, Mildred Okwo, Nadia Denton, Adebola Williams, Lala Akindoju and Jahman Anikulapo.

The festival which will kick off on Friday, 29 September, will end on Sunday, 1 October 2017, at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.