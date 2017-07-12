Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared three reasons why filmmakers shy away from sex scenes in Nollywood movies.

There are several reasons why most Nigerian filmmakers shy away from sex scenes in movies.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde who leads the cast of the upcoming and anticipated psychological movie "Alter Ego," explains why.

According to the actress, the censors board, the society and lack of preparation play a huge role in the absence of well-made sex scenes in the Nollywood movies.

Read excerpts and watch interview below;

1. Censors Board

"If you did more, they will tell you to take it off. Nobody would want to waste their time on set and shoot things that they would tell them to remove. It's a lot of time that you're wasting.

"So, filmmakers already have that at the back of their mind - the fact that they would tell them to yank it off."

2. The Society

"People are very hard on the actors, especially the actresses that do that. A lot of people also worry about what the society would say.

"So sometimes you're in your head and when that scene is going on, you're already like 'oh my God [holding back]. and that reflects on TV. You can see when the person [actors] are holding back."

3. Lack of Preparation

"Actors have gone away from preparing for roles, so it also affects the sex scenes. If you don't prepare for your role and you don't have chemistry with your co-actor, and you're on set doing something of that nature, if it didn't show in any other scene, it will show in that one."

"It's instincts. Someone you're not very free with is just coming to give you a peck. You know you're supposed to allow him peck you but your body just reacts.

"So, if you know you know you're going to do sex scenes with your partner in a movie, you have to be relaxed."

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the actress had shared how she was able to create her chemistry with her co-actors Wale Ojo and Kunle Remi for the movie, "Alter Ego."

"Alter Ego" debuts on July 21, 2017.