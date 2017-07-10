"Olajumoke Sauce" :  Watch episode 2 of Olajumoke Orisaguna's vlog

Former bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, has released the first episode of her vlog, "Olajumoke Sauce."

In episode two of the vlog, Olajumoke Orisaguna starts off by saying how much she loves the Sola Sobowale dance from "The Wedding Party."

She also explains what her vlog is all about. According to her, she will be sharing her journey.

She will also bring in some of her fans to share their experiences. Olajumoke also mentioned that there would be giveaways in the future.

Orisaguna came into the limelight in 2016, after she stumbled on Ty Bello's photoshoot set with Tinnie Tempah

In March 2017, the bread seller turned model celebrated the one year anniversary of her discovery on the streets by TY Bello during a Tinie Tempah shoot.