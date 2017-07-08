Nollywood stars attend "Alter Ego" movie premiere

A bunch of Nollywood stars and other celebrities attended yesterday, Friday, July 7, 2017, the premiere of the "Alter Ego" movie.

The event, which saw actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, return from a three-year acting hiatus, was held at the InterContinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A steaming trailer depicted Jalade-Ekeinde in a hot sex scene with cast mate, Wale Ojo, who brought on his game in the film.

The actress played the role of Ada, a successful law attorney who has an unrelenting passion for prosecuting sex offenders.

Her noble character however has an inordinate urge for sex as a weakness.

A factor that birthed some of the sex scenes in the movie.

"Alter Ego" is a work filled with intrigue, an intelligent script compilation and a strong storyline.

No wonder it gained the attention of Jalade-Ekeinde, who mentioned in an interview with Hip TV that she is now choosy about the movies she features in based on her international brand.

Other actors who starred in the movie include the likes of Jide Kosoko, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua and more.