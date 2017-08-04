Home > Movies >

Nigerian government grants tax break to movie producers

Nollywood Nigerian government grants tax break to movie producers

The Federal Government has granted tax break to movie producers and others in the creative industry.

  • Published:
Lai Mohammed play

Lai Mohammed

"Hakkunde" Toyin Aimakhu, Rahama Sadau, Lai Mohammed, AY Makun attend premiere
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 5 of reality show
Big Brother Naija Lai Mohammed, NBC should bother themselves with better things
Big Brother Naija Lai Mohammed directs NBC to investigate shooting of show in South Africa
MOPPICON Lai Mohammed receives reviewed document
"The Wedding Party" Lai Mohammed lauds Nollywood “for taking centre stage” with movie
Big Brother Naija Lagos lawmaker wants NBC to cancel reality TV show
Lai Mohammed Minister clarifies banning overseas production of music, movies
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Government has granted tax break to movie producers and others in the creative industry.

The action which is aimed at transforming the industry to a creative economy and jobs was revealed in a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, August 3, by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Kannywood actors visited President Buhari in 2015 play

Kannywood actors visited President Buhari in 2015

(City People )

The decision is in fulfilment of the promise made by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the opening of the Creative Industry Financing Conference in July 18, in Lagos.

The ‘Pioneer Status’ is granted to companies making investments in qualifying industries and products as tax holiday from the payment of corporate income tax and withholding tax on dividend from pioneer profits for an initial period of three years, extendable for one or two additional years.


”This is a shot in the arm for the Creative Industry, and it will definitely catalyse investments in the industry. It is also the answer to our quest to spur the establishment of world class studios in Nigeria for production and post-production of movies and music videos,” the minister said.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, speaking at an African International Film Festival in Lagos (NAN photo) play

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, speaking at an African International Film Festival in Lagos (NAN photo)

 

This tax break covers music production, publishing and distribution (including online digital distribution); Photography; Production and post-production of digital content for motion pictures, videos, television programmes, commercials, distribution and exhibition (digital movies, animation, videos, tv programmes and commercials); Publishing of books (copyrighted books) and development and Publishing of ready-made software (operating systems, software applications and computer games).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Mike Ezuruonye "Brother Jekwu" actor shares his 5 favourite Nollywood...bullet
2 Pulse Movie Review Frank Donga shines as Hakkunde impresses with...bullet
3 "Game of Thrones" Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke talk epic...bullet

Movies

Chinwetel Ejiofor is having discussions concerning voicing the character of Scar in the Lion King animation movie.
"The Lion King" Chiwetel Ejiofor to be considered for role of villainous 'Scar' in animation movie
Acting Masterclass with Tope Oshin and Ramsey Nouah
Ramsey Nouah, Tope Oshin Filmmakers to facilitate acting masterclass this August
Mother of Dragons surrounded by her advisors in episode 4 of "Game of Thrones" season 7
"Game of Thrones" Here's what to expect from season 7, episode 4
Episode 4 of reality TV series "Dream Chasers"
"Dream Chasers" Watch episode 4 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series