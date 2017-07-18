"Fifty The Series," a small screen adaptation of EbonyLife's 2015 movie of same title is almost here.

In anticipation of its release, EbonyLife has released four new clips that introduce the series' lead characters - Tola, Maria, Elizabeth and Kate.

The TV series which continues the story of the lives of four women approaching the age of 50, will conclude the unfinished drama.

Returning cast includes Omoni Oboli, Ireti Doyle, Dakore Akande, Uzor Osimkpa, Timini Egbuson, Wale Ojo and Kachi Nnochiri all reprising their roles from the movie.

Keira Hewatch, who is popular for her role in "Lekki Housewives," takes over as Kate, a character previously played by Nse Ikpe-Etim in the movie.

Other new additions include Chris Attoh, Linda Osifo, Palesa Setlhare, Hakeem Kae-Kazim among others.

The TV series is directed by Akin Omotoso and written by Ben Johnson and will make its debut on EbonyLife channel on July 27, 2017.