Network for Media Excellence :  Veteran media practitioners to promote ethics in journalism

Iconic media journalists are trying to improve the standard of journalism in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Members of Network for Media Excellence play

Members of Network for Media Excellence

(YNaija)

Fake news is the scourge of journalism with the majority of it coming from online media.

Some traditionalists will tell you that the rise of bloggers has led to a dip in the standard of journalism in Nigeria.

On Thursday, July 13, 2017, media icons and veterans gathered to form what is known as Network for Media Excellence. The meeting was convened by veteran journalist Femi Akintunde-Johnson.

L-R: Femi Akintunde-Johnson, Micheal Effiong and Azuh Arinze play

L-R: Femi Akintunde-Johnson, Micheal Effiong and Azuh Arinze

(YNaija )

 

Other stalwarts at the meeting according to Sabi News were "Mr. Mayor Akinpelu, Publisher, Global Excellence; Mr. Lanre Arogundade, Director, International Press Centre; Mr. Akin Adeoya, Publisher, M2 & CEO, Marketing Mix; Mr. Tokunbo Modupe, CEO, TPT International; Actor/Producer Patrick Doyle" and others.

"The continuous abuse by some media amateurs, especially bloggers who claim to practice citizen journalism, is creating growing ethical challenges in our beloved profession. There is the need for senior media managers to provide an ethical compass and promote professionalism in the media to arrest this dangerous trend" said Mr Akintunde-Johnson.

Sabi News also reported that Dr Kunle Hamilton, President, ShaddaiVille Ministries called "on practitioners not to allow their profession to be dragged in the mud by charlatans masquerading as journalists."

Patrick Doyle play

Patrick Doyle

(YNaija )

At the event, the NME said it would help encourage best journalism practices both on traditional and social media platforms.

