Nelsan Ellis dies of heart disease complication

The actor's manager confirmed that he died from a heart disease in a statement to reporters.

  • Published:
Nelsan Ellis. play

Nelsan Ellis.

(Us Weekly)

Nelsan Ellis of HBO's "True Blood" has died following complications from a heart disease at age 39.

His manager, Emily Gerson Saines, confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

Nelsan Ellis played the role of Lafayette Reynolds in True Blood. play

Nelsan Ellis played the role of Lafayette Reynolds in True Blood.

(Screen Crush)

 

"Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure.

"He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed," she said.

One of his "True Blood" co-stars, Kristin Bauer, who seemed absolutely gutted about the development mourned the deceased in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She wrote, "One of the sweetest most talented men I've ever met.

"A terrible loss for all of us. Rest In Peace Nelsan. You will be missed. I don't know how else to put words to this terribly sad news..."

Nelsan Ellis' last appearance on television was on CBS' "Elementary". play

Nelsan Ellis' last appearance on television was on CBS' "Elementary".

(Wetpaint)

ALSO READ: Eddie Murphy's brother dies at 57

The deceased, who featured in the "True Blood" hit series for seven season which the programme was run also had other famous appearances in "The Help".

His most recent appearance in a television programme was in CBS "Elementary" show.

