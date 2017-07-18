"Lagos Big Boy," is one of those shows that I tried really hard to like.

Currently in its third episode, whatever hope and anticipation I had for the series completely evaporated after its first episode. The show is simply dead on arrival.

Before its release, "Lagos Big Boy" had quite a number of factors going for it. It's the first web series with a male dominated lead cast and was technically created to cater to the male audience of Ndani TV.

"Lagos Big Boy" is also directed by Dare Olaitan, a debut filmmaker who helmed the critically acclaimed "Ojukokoro" movie and had everyone on the lookout for his next work.

"Lagos Big Boy" is a story of four aspiring young men, Ebuka, Babajide, Tunji and Shayo, who tackle the challenges of being successful in the city of Lagos.

To actualize their dreams of being a Lagos Big Boy, they get themselves mixed up in all sorts of ‘hustle,’ including drugs.

Babajide is an aspiring singer in search of a record label that would sign him. His other friends, Ebuka and Tunji, depend on his talent for their financial breakthrough.

So, they literally spend everyday in search of an interested record label. This is actually their major hustle.

We have had lots of bad shows on TV and web, but with "Lagos Big Boys," the writers create characters and a show that pales in comparison to all the bad ones we have ever seen.

In its third episode, the show is yet to get its story in motion. It's still unclear what the producers are going for. Comedy? Drama? Action?

The tepid acting on the show makes it difficult to care about the characters or relate with them. They fail to bring life to their characters. Their lines are delivered without real excitement.

The dialogue doesn't make watching "Lagos Big Boy" any easier. It is flat and contains barely a flicker of wit or banter that is expected from friends or millennials.

There are illogical narratives that tend to insult viewers' intelligence. In what industry do aspiring artists interview prospective producers?

These lead characters have been portrayed as broke. How then can they afford to comfortably live in a well-furnished apartment?

"Lagos Big Boy" fails when it tries to get elicit tension, as when the boys think they are being followed by a drug dealer. A scene that should have been charged with urgency ends up being bland.

The show features Gbolahan ‘Bollylomo’ Olatunde, Chukwuebuka ‘ChueyChu’ Okoye, Charles Etubiebi Oke and Tosan Wiltshere.

It is difficult to believe and accept that Dare Olaitan, who gifted us with one of the best movies of the year 2017 - "Ojukokoro", helmed this disappointing web series.

Ndani TV's "Lagos Big Boy" is supposed to be a show with a difference, but it ends up being a terribly made show that feels like a huge missed opportunity.