There's a release date and teaser for season 3 of "Narcos," which will explore the Colombian drug trafficking business, led by four powerful godfathers.

Netflix has announced September 1, 2017, for the season 3 release of "Narcos."

It also revealed the first teaser for the anticipated season of the drug trade series [watch below].

"Cocaine cartels are about succession," Javier Pena says in the teaser.

The third season the series will introduce the successor to kingpin Pablo Escobar, who was killed in season two.

The season will explore the Colombian drug trafficking business, led by four powerful godfathers.

The upcoming season will see Pedro Pascal return as DEA agent Javier Peña alongside Damian Alcazar, Francisco Denis, Alberto Ammann, Pepe Rapazote as the four Kings.

Other returning cast includes Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe, and Arturo Castro.

"Narcos" was renewed for its third and fourth season four days after the debut of the second season of the crime series.

The series kicked off telling the story of notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, who became a billionaire through the production and distribution of cocaine.