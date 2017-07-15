Home > Movies >

"Narcos" :  Season 3 gets release date, 1st teaser

"Narcos" Season 3 gets release date, 1st teaser

There's a release date and teaser for season 3 of "Narcos," which will explore the Colombian drug trafficking business, led by four powerful godfathers.

  • Published:
Narcos Season 3 play

Narcos Season 3

Netflix has announced September 1, 2017, for the season 3 release of "Narcos."

It also revealed the first teaser for the anticipated season of the drug trade series [watch below].

Narcos TV series play

Narcos TV series

"Cocaine cartels are about succession," Javier Pena says in the teaser.

The third season the series will introduce the successor to kingpin Pablo Escobar, who was killed in season two.

The season will explore the Colombian drug trafficking business, led by four powerful godfathers.

Narcos TV series play

Narcos TV series

 

The upcoming season will see Pedro Pascal return as DEA agent Javier Peña alongside Damian Alcazar, Francisco Denis, Alberto Ammann, Pepe Rapazote as the four Kings.

Other returning cast includes Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe, and Arturo Castro.

Narcos Poster play

Narcos Poster

"Narcos" was renewed for its third and fourth season four days after the debut of the second season of the crime series.

The series kicked off telling the story of notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, who became a billionaire through the production and distribution of cocaine.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

