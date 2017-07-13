Home > Movies >

"My Pregnancy Diaries" :  Dolapo Oni's is documenting her experience, watch episode 1

Dolapo Oni is documenting her pregnancy experience in her new vlog, "My Pregnancy Diaries." Watch her ultrasound scan session and how she found out she was expecting.

TV host and actress Dolapo Oni is documenting her pregnancy experience play

TV host and actress Dolapo Oni is documenting her pregnancy experience

(Instagram/DolapoOni)

Dolapo Oni is pregnant and she is documenting her experience in her new vlog, "My Pregnancy Diaries."

"I always thought that when I got pregnant, I would just like to document what it feels like because it's a miracle having a child," Oni said on starting the vlog.

play

 

In the first episode of the series, the media personality goes for an ultrasound scan. The episode also features her husband, Prince Adegbite Sijuade.

She also shared how she found out about her pregnancy.

play

 

Marcy who got married in August 2015, announced her pregnancy on Sunday, March 26, 2017 via an Instagram post.

Oni recently wrapped up the second season of her web series "So You Wanna Get Married."

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

