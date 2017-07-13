Dolapo Oni is pregnant and she is documenting her experience in her new vlog, "My Pregnancy Diaries."

"I always thought that when I got pregnant, I would just like to document what it feels like because it's a miracle having a child," Oni said on starting the vlog.

In the first episode of the series, the media personality goes for an ultrasound scan. The episode also features her husband, Prince Adegbite Sijuade.

She also shared how she found out about her pregnancy.

Marcy who got married in August 2015, announced her pregnancy on Sunday, March 26, 2017 via an Instagram post.

Oni recently wrapped up the second season of her web series "So You Wanna Get Married."