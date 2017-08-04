Movies showing in Nigerian cinemas this week

From "Hakkunde," "Girls Trip" to "Banana Island Ghost," check out movies showing in the cinemas this week.
What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.
With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.
1. "Hakkunde"
Starring: Toyin Aimakhu-Johnson, Seyilaw, Ali Nuhu, Kunle Idowu
Synopsis: Hakkunde is an intriguing story of a young graduate who battles everything (including love, family, discrimination, drug abuse, culture, tradition and self) on his journey to self discovery and actualization.
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 1:00pm 3:25pm 5:35pm 7:45pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:40AM,2:50PM,6:35PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 11AM, 3:50PM, 7:50PM
2. "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets "
Starring: Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen
Synopsis: A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 11:05AM, 3:25PM, 8:20PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 11:50am 2:20pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:20PM,4:30PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 11AM, 3:55PM, 8:50PM
3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.
Synopsis: Several months after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City while fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.
Showing:
Silverbird cinemas Abuja
Friday - Thursday: 2PM, 3:25PM, 9:00PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 11:45am 4:50pm
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 3:45PM
4. "War For The Planet of The Apes"
Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior.
When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny.
Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 10:35pm
Silverbird cinemas Abuja
Friday - Thursday: 5:50PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 8:35PM
5. " Baby Driver"
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm
Synopsis: After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 12:50PM, 4:45PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:30PM,4:50PM,8:30PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 1:05PM, 5:05PM, 6:40PM, 8:50PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 2:30pm 10:00pm
6. "Dunkirk"
Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard
Synopsis: Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 10:45AM
7. " 10 Days in Sun City"
Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, 2Baba Idibia, Gbenro Ajibade, Fathia Balogun, Uti Nwachukwu, Yvonne Jegede
Synopsis: The movie is a feature-length comedy-drama that sees Akpos on another ‘adventure’, this time, to South Africa, with his girlfriend Bianca.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:20AM
8. " Despicable Me 3"
Starring: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem
Synopsis: Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 11:00AM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 11:45AM, 1:40PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 11:15am 1:20pm
9. " Alter Ego"
Starring: Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Jide Kosoko, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua
Synopsis: A woman will stop at nothing to see sex offenders and molesters punished! If she cannot get the courts to imprison them she will find other ways to punish them.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 11:00AM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 11:30AM, 6:00PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 11:45AM, 1:40PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 11:30am
10. " Hunter's Prayer"
Starring: Sam Worthington, Odeya Rush, Allen Leech
Synopsis: An assassin helps a young woman avenge the death of her family.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 12:00PM
11. " Girls Trip"
Starring: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith
Synopsis: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:35PM,2:15PM,4:20PM,7:00PM,9:00PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 1:35PM, 3:25PM, 4:35PM, 6:30PM, 8:30PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 1:45PM, 4:00PM, 6:15PM, 8:35PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 4:55pm 7:20pm 9:50pm
12, "Banana Island Ghost"
Starring: Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Omeruah, Patrick Diabuah, Uche Jombo, Saidi Balogun
Synopsis: He is paired with the cantankerous Ijeoma who will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island from the bank coming to reclaim it in three days. The two of them must first survive each other, then learn to work together, and eventually fall in love, to see their destinies unfold.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:35AM,2:55PM,6:40PM,8:25PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 12PM, 1:50PM, 2:40PM, 4:40PM, 7:15PM, 9PM
Daiy: 1:45PM, 6:10PM, 8:50PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 3:50pm 7:35pm 9:55pm
(--VIP SHOWS--)
Daily: 6:10pm
13. "Dark Tower "
Starring: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor
Synopsis: The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O'Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:45PM,4:45PM,6:35PM,8:30PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 11:40AM, 1:35PM, 3:30PM, 5:25PM, 7:20PM, 9:15PM
Daiy: 2:55PM, 6:00PM, 6:55PM, 8:45PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 1:45pm 4:30pm 6:55pm 9:30pm
(--VIP SHOWS--)
Daily: 8:30pm