Movies showing in Nigerian cinemas this week

1. "Hakkunde"

Starring: Toyin Aimakhu-Johnson, Seyilaw, Ali Nuhu, Kunle Idowu

Synopsis: Hakkunde is an intriguing story of a young graduate who battles everything (including love, family, discrimination, drug abuse, culture, tradition and self) on his journey to self discovery and actualization.

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 1:00pm 3:25pm 5:35pm 7:45pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:40AM,2:50PM,6:35PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 11AM, 3:50PM, 7:50PM

2. "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets "

Starring: Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen

Synopsis: A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 11:05AM, 3:25PM, 8:20PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 11:50am 2:20pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:20PM,4:30PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 11AM, 3:55PM, 8:50PM

3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.

Synopsis: Several months after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City while fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.

Showing:

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 2PM, 3:25PM, 9:00PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 11:45am 4:50pm

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 3:45PM

4. "War For The Planet of The Apes"

Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior.

When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny.

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 10:35pm

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 5:50PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 8:35PM

5. " Baby Driver"

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm

Synopsis: After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 12:50PM, 4:45PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:30PM,4:50PM,8:30PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 1:05PM, 5:05PM, 6:40PM, 8:50PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 2:30pm 10:00pm

6. "Dunkirk"

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard

Synopsis: Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 10:45AM

7. " 10 Days in Sun City"

Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, 2Baba Idibia, Gbenro Ajibade, Fathia Balogun, Uti Nwachukwu, Yvonne Jegede

Synopsis: The movie is a feature-length comedy-drama that sees Akpos on another ‘adventure’, this time, to South Africa, with his girlfriend Bianca.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 10:20AM

8. " Despicable Me 3"

Starring: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem

Synopsis: Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 11:00AM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 11:45AM, 1:40PM

Genesus Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 11:15am 1:20pm

9. " Alter Ego"

Starring: Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Jide Kosoko, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua

Synopsis: A woman will stop at nothing to see sex offenders and molesters punished! If she cannot get the courts to imprison them she will find other ways to punish them.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 11:00AM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 11:30AM, 6:00PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 11:45AM, 1:40PM

Genesus Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 11:30am

10. " Hunter's Prayer"

Starring: Sam Worthington, Odeya Rush, Allen Leech

Synopsis: An assassin helps a young woman avenge the death of her family.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 12:00PM

11. " Girls Trip"

Starring: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith

Synopsis: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:35PM,2:15PM,4:20PM,7:00PM,9:00PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 1:35PM, 3:25PM, 4:35PM, 6:30PM, 8:30PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 1:45PM, 4:00PM, 6:15PM, 8:35PM

Genesus Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 4:55pm 7:20pm 9:50pm

12, "Banana Island Ghost"

Starring: Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Omeruah, Patrick Diabuah, Uche Jombo, Saidi Balogun

Synopsis: He is paired with the cantankerous Ijeoma who will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island from the bank coming to reclaim it in three days. The two of them must first survive each other, then learn to work together, and eventually fall in love, to see their destinies unfold.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:35AM,2:55PM,6:40PM,8:25PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12PM, 1:50PM, 2:40PM, 4:40PM, 7:15PM, 9PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daiy: 1:45PM, 6:10PM, 8:50PM

Genesus Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 3:50pm 7:35pm 9:55pm

(--VIP SHOWS--)

Daily: 6:10pm

13. "Dark Tower "

Starring: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor

Synopsis: The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O'Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:45PM,4:45PM,6:35PM,8:30PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 11:40AM, 1:35PM, 3:30PM, 5:25PM, 7:20PM, 9:15PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daiy: 2:55PM, 6:00PM, 6:55PM, 8:45PM

Genesus Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 1:45pm 4:30pm 6:55pm 9:30pm

(--VIP SHOWS--)

Daily: 8:30pm