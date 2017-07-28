Movies showing in Nigerian cinemas this week

From "Dunkirk" to "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets ," check out movies showing in the cinemas this week.
What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.
With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.
1. "Isoken"
Starring: Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Marc Rhys
Synopsis: The movie follows Isoken (Dakore Akande), a 34-year-old successful but single woman, who is under a lot of pressure from her mother (Tina Mba) to get married, especially, as her two younger sisters are already married.
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 2:00pm 10:00pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:40AM,12:20PM,2:00PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 1:30PM
2. "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets "
Starring: Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen
Synopsis: A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:55AM, 3:10PM, 5:45PM, 7:40PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri, Sat & Mon - Thu: 12:15pm 3:00pm 5:45pm 8:30pm
Sun: 12:15pm 3:15pm
(--VIP SHOWS--)
Fri, Sat & Mon - Thu: 7:20pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 4:50PM,6:50PM
3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.
Synopsis: Several months after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City while fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.
Showing:
Silverbird cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 2:20PM,9:20PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri, Sat & Mon - Thu: 2:00pm 7:00pm 9:45pm
Sun: 1:15pm 8:10pm
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 3:30PM, 8:20PM
4. "War For The Planet of The Apes"
Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior.
When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny.
Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri, Sat & Mon - Thu: 12:30pm 2:40pm 10:10pm
Sun: 2:40pm 10:10pm
Silverbird cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 12:35PM,9:00PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 5:55PM, 8:35PM
5. " Baby Driver"
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm
Synopsis: After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:15AM, 2:00PM, 4:05PM, 6:15PM, 8:25PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:40PM,2:45PM,4:45PM,6:50PM,9:00PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri, Sat & Mon - Thu: 12:20pm 3:30pm 5:30pm 7:50pm 10:20pm
Sun: 12:20pm 3:35pm 5:30pm 7:50pm
6. "Dunkirk"
Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard
Synopsis: Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.
Showing:
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri, Sat & Mon - Thu: 4:45pm 10:00pm
Sun: 4:00pm
Silverbird cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday:10:20AM,9:10PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 1:35PM
7. " 10 Days in Sun City"
Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, 2Baba Idibia, Gbenro Ajibade, Fathia Balogun, Uti Nwachukwu, Yvonne Jegede
Synopsis: The movie is a feature-length comedy-drama that sees Akpos on another ‘adventure’, this time, to South Africa, with his girlfriend Bianca.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Sunday - 2:30PM
Monday - Thursday: 2:30PM,9:00PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 3:30PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri: 3:15pm 9:40pm
Sat - Thu: 2:35pm 6:35pm 10:05pm
8. " Despicable Me 3"
Starring: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem
Synopsis: Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:50AM, 1:05PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 12:00PM, 1:25PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 10:35AM,12:40PM
9. " Alter Ego"
Starring: Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Jide Kosoko, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua
Synopsis: A woman will stop at nothing to see sex offenders and molesters punished! If she cannot get the courts to imprison them she will find other ways to punish them.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 2:40PM,4:50PM,6:50PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 1:10PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Fri, Tue & Thu: 5:50pm 8:05pm
Sat, Mon & Wed: 8:05pm
Sun: 5:55pm
10. " Hunter's Prayer"
Starring: Sam Worthington, Odeya Rush, Allen Leech
Synopsis: An assassin helps a young woman avenge the death of her family.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 3:10PM,7:20PM,8:55PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 12:15PM, 4:50PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri, Sat & Mon - Thu: 3:20pm 5:20pm
Sun: 2:30pm 4:30pm
11. " Picture Perfect"
Starring: Bolanle Ninolowo, Mary Remmy Njoku, Bisola Aiyeola (Big Brother Naija)
Synopsis: A high-flying fashion designer meets a notorious area boy when her car breaks down in his gang’s territory. At first their meeting seems like a blessing but it quickly turns into something else when he sets up home outside her shop.
Showing:
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 5:50pm
12, "A Million Baby"
Starring: Odunlade Adekola, Ada Ameh, Tony Akposheri, Moradeke Adegboyega, Seun Akindele, Ayo Mogaji
Synopsis: Janet (Moradeke Adegboyega), a comfortable family woman who loves to give and help the needy falls victim of her own goodwill.
A twist of circumstance lands her in the company of Morufu (Odunlade), Mama Oyinye (Ada Ameh) and Johnny (Tony Akposheri). The outcome would cause ripples of laughter.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:50PM
Daiy: 11:25AM
13. "The In-Laws"
Starring: Dele Odule, Charles Inojie, Toyin Abraham
Synopsis: The actors played the roles of conflicting in-laws who dislike and cannot seem to get along with each other as a result of a conflict they had in the past.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 4:20PM,5:00PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 6:35PM, 8:20PM