Movies showing in Nigerian cinemas this week

It's the start of another cinema week and as usual, we good folks at Pulse bring you great ways to spend the time.

What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.

With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.

1. "Isoken"

Starring: Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Marc Rhys

Synopsis: The movie follows Isoken (Dakore Akande), a 34-year-old successful but single woman, who is under a lot of pressure from her mother (Tina Mba) to get married, especially, as her two younger sisters are already married.

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 2:00pm 10:00pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:30P,4:55PM,9:00PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 2:45PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

2. "Cars 3"

Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper

Synopsis: Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he's still the best race car in the world.

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 10:00AM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.

Synopsis: Several months after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City while fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.

Showing:

Silverbird cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 10:50AM,12:20PM,4:50PM,6:30PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Fri & Mon - Thu: 1:15pm 4:00pm 6:50pm 9:35pm 10:30pm

Sat & Sun: 11:30am 1:15pm 4:00pm 6:50pm 9:35pm 10:30pm

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 1:05PM, 3:30PM, 6:20PM, 8:45PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

4. "War For The Planet of The Apes"

Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior.

When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny.

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

12:20pm 3:10pm 6:00pm 8:50pm

(--VIP SHOWS--)

Daily: 4:20pm 7:10pm

Silverbird cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 2:20PM,6:40PM,9:05PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 3:20PM, 5:45PM, 8:20PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

5. " The Mummy"

Starring: Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis

Synopsis: An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 10:40AM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

6. "Dunkirk"

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard

Synopsis: Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 2:30pm 4:45pm 7:00pm

Silverbird cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 4:20PM,6:30PM,9:05PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 11:05AM, 2:25PM, 4:25PM, 6:10PM, 8:10PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

7. " 10 Days in Sun City"

Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, 2Baba Idibia, Gbenro Ajibade, Fathia Balogun, Uti Nwachukwu, Yvonne Jegede

Synopsis: The movie is a feature-length comedy-drama that sees Akpos on another ‘adventure’, this time, to South Africa, with his girlfriend Bianca.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Sunday - 2:30PM

Monday - Thursday: 2:30PM,9:00PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 4:35PM, 8:55PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Fri: 3:15pm 9:40pm

Sat - Thu: 2:35pm 6:35pm 10:05pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

8. " Despicable Me 3"

Starring: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem

Synopsis: Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:50AM, 1:05PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 12:35PM, 1:00PM

Genesus Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 10:35AM,12:40PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

9. " Alter Ego"

Starring: Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Jide Kosoko, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua

Synopsis: A woman will stop at nothing to see sex offenders and molesters punished! If she cannot get the courts to imprison them she will find other ways to punish them.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:35AM,2:50PM,6:55PM,8:50PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 3:25PM, 6:30PM, 8:35PM

Genesus Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 1:00pm 5:10pm 7:25pm 9:15pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

10. " Transformers The Last Knight"

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel

Synopsis: Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:25AM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 10:15AM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

11. " Picture Perfect"

Starring: Bolanle Ninolowo, Mary Remmy Njoku, Bisola Aiyeola (Big Brother Naija)

Synopsis: A high-flying fashion designer meets a notorious area boy when her car breaks down in his gang’s territory. At first their meeting seems like a blessing but it quickly turns into something else when he sets up home outside her shop.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:40AM,1:05PM

Genesus Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 6:00pm 8:15pm

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 10:30AM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

12, "A Million Baby"

Starring: Odunlade Adekola, Ada Ameh, Tony Akposheri, Moradeke Adegboyega, Seun Akindele, Ayo Mogaji

Synopsis: Janet (Moradeke Adegboyega), a comfortable family woman who loves to give and help the needy falls victim of her own goodwill.

A twist of circumstance lands her in the company of Morufu (Odunlade), Mama Oyinye (Ada Ameh) and Johnny (Tony Akposheri). The outcome would cause ripples of laughter.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:45PM,3:15PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

13. "The In-Laws"

Starring: Dele Odule, Charles Inojie, Toyin Abraham

Synopsis: The actors played the roles of conflicting in-laws who dislike and cannot seem to get along with each other as a result of a conflict they had in the past.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Sunday - 7:20PM,9:00PM

Monday - Thursday :10:50AM,4:50PM,7:20PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 1:45PM, 5:25PM, 7:10PM