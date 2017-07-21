Movies showing in Nigerian cinemas this week

From "Dunkirk" to "Alter Ego," check out movies showing in the cinemas this week.
What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.
With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.
1. "Isoken"
Starring: Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Marc Rhys
Synopsis: The movie follows Isoken (Dakore Akande), a 34-year-old successful but single woman, who is under a lot of pressure from her mother (Tina Mba) to get married, especially, as her two younger sisters are already married.
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 2:00pm 10:00pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:30P,4:55PM,9:00PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 2:45PM
2. "Cars 3"
Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper
Synopsis: Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he's still the best race car in the world.
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:00AM
3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.
Synopsis: Several months after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City while fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.
Showing:
Silverbird cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 10:50AM,12:20PM,4:50PM,6:30PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri & Mon - Thu: 1:15pm 4:00pm 6:50pm 9:35pm 10:30pm
Sat & Sun: 11:30am 1:15pm 4:00pm 6:50pm 9:35pm 10:30pm
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 1:05PM, 3:30PM, 6:20PM, 8:45PM
4. "War For The Planet of The Apes"
Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained warrior.
When a pilot crashes and tells of conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war to end all wars, discovering her full powers and true destiny.
Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
12:20pm 3:10pm 6:00pm 8:50pm
(--VIP SHOWS--)
Daily: 4:20pm 7:10pm
Silverbird cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 2:20PM,6:40PM,9:05PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 3:20PM, 5:45PM, 8:20PM
5. " The Mummy"
Starring: Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis
Synopsis: An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:40AM
6. "Dunkirk"
Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard
Synopsis: Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.
Showing:
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 2:30pm 4:45pm 7:00pm
Silverbird cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 4:20PM,6:30PM,9:05PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 11:05AM, 2:25PM, 4:25PM, 6:10PM, 8:10PM
7. " 10 Days in Sun City"
Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, 2Baba Idibia, Gbenro Ajibade, Fathia Balogun, Uti Nwachukwu, Yvonne Jegede
Synopsis: The movie is a feature-length comedy-drama that sees Akpos on another ‘adventure’, this time, to South Africa, with his girlfriend Bianca.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Sunday - 2:30PM
Monday - Thursday: 2:30PM,9:00PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 4:35PM, 8:55PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri: 3:15pm 9:40pm
Sat - Thu: 2:35pm 6:35pm 10:05pm
8. " Despicable Me 3"
Starring: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem
Synopsis: Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:50AM, 1:05PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 12:35PM, 1:00PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 10:35AM,12:40PM
9. " Alter Ego"
Starring: Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Jide Kosoko, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua
Synopsis: A woman will stop at nothing to see sex offenders and molesters punished! If she cannot get the courts to imprison them she will find other ways to punish them.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:35AM,2:50PM,6:55PM,8:50PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 3:25PM, 6:30PM, 8:35PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 1:00pm 5:10pm 7:25pm 9:15pm
10. " Transformers The Last Knight"
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel
Synopsis: Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:25AM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:15AM
11. " Picture Perfect"
Starring: Bolanle Ninolowo, Mary Remmy Njoku, Bisola Aiyeola (Big Brother Naija)
Synopsis: A high-flying fashion designer meets a notorious area boy when her car breaks down in his gang’s territory. At first their meeting seems like a blessing but it quickly turns into something else when he sets up home outside her shop.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:40AM,1:05PM
Genesus Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 6:00pm 8:15pm
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:30AM
12, "A Million Baby"
Starring: Odunlade Adekola, Ada Ameh, Tony Akposheri, Moradeke Adegboyega, Seun Akindele, Ayo Mogaji
Synopsis: Janet (Moradeke Adegboyega), a comfortable family woman who loves to give and help the needy falls victim of her own goodwill.
A twist of circumstance lands her in the company of Morufu (Odunlade), Mama Oyinye (Ada Ameh) and Johnny (Tony Akposheri). The outcome would cause ripples of laughter.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:45PM,3:15PM
13. "The In-Laws"
Starring: Dele Odule, Charles Inojie, Toyin Abraham
Synopsis: The actors played the roles of conflicting in-laws who dislike and cannot seem to get along with each other as a result of a conflict they had in the past.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Sunday - 7:20PM,9:00PM
Monday - Thursday :10:50AM,4:50PM,7:20PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 1:45PM, 5:25PM, 7:10PM