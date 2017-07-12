Home > Movies >

Motion Pictures with Chidumga :  Tina Mba is unarguably the best Nollywood actress of 2017, so far

Motion Pictures with Chidumga Tina Mba is unarguably the best Nollywood actress of 2017, so far

Tina Mba is an actress with a talent and range that very few actors can match but she doesn't get the credit and recognition she deserves.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tina Mba in "Isoken" play

Tina Mba in "Isoken"

Bolanle Ninalowo Actor deserves an award for playing Jobe in "Picture Perfect"
Pulse List 5 best Nollywood actors of 2017 so far
Pulse List 7 best Nollywood movies (and short films) of 2017 so far
#ThrowbackThursday A tribute to "Issakaba," the greatest Nigerian action movie ever
Motion Pictures with Chidumga How AY Makun is outdoing Nollywood
"Alter Ego" Insensitive producers reveal identity of sexually abused minor
Funke Akindele Actress is an unrivaled A-List Nollywood star
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man
Rita Dominic In praise of actress' versatile career
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian actress Tina Mba is an actress who has been delivering nuanced and detailed performances for over two decades now, but is yet to get the recognition she deserves.

Her 2017 works "Isoken," "Bariga Sugar" and "Okafor's Law" serve as a reminder of her talent and we are once again reminded of how they have been taken for granted for far too long.

She is inarguably the best actress of 2017 so far.  She has delivered the kind of talent and range that none of the actresses have been able to match this year.

play

 

In the critically acclaimed comedy movie "Isoken," Mba puts her heart in her role as Isoken's mother, and the audience is left with no choice but to follow her on her hilarious but realistic interpretation of a typical Nigerian mother.

She brought a certain level of enthusiasm that made her character easy to watch. As a mother who couldn't wait to see her first daughter married, she captivates the audience with her every line and gesture, ensuring that their remained attached to the film.

Tina Mba in Bariga Sugar play

Tina Mba in Bariga Sugar

(Bella Naija )

 

In "Bariga Sugar," she delivers a fantastic performance as a pimp who runs a brothel. She brings the right energy and attitude fitting for a 'madam' in her line of business.

As Chuks mother in "Okafor's  Law," she dishes out fine comedic moments, bringing the right amount of humour with her dramatic performance.

Tina Mba and Bimbo Manuel in "Room 315" play

Tina Mba and Bimbo Manuel as Edwina and Dr. Stone in "Room 315"

 

Tina Mba has enjoyed a lengthy career both on stage and on screen. She has landed the well-written roles and she has interpreted them appropriately.

So, why doesn't get the recognition which her works over the years deserve?

Every year around the awards season, actors who have delivered outstanding performances get nominated. But for years, the name Tina Mba was missing from major nominees list, until recently.

The actress was nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the Niyi Akinmolayan comedy movie, "Meet the In-Laws."

Tina Mba play

Tina Mba

(Instagram)

 

From "Make a Move" to "Tango with Me" , Mba has delivered performances that should have seen her lead an award season.

Unlike her peers, some who have descended into leading average movies, Mba has remained relevant and selective of her movies and roles.

Her versatility over the years is unparalleled and deserves more recognition and credit than she gets.

Tina Mba is just a reminder that sometimes the best of them just aren’t valued as they should be.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade talks about chemistry with Wale Ojo and Kunle...bullet
2 Nelsan Ellis "True Blood" actor died of alcohol withdrawal complicationsbullet
3 "Alter Ego" Insensitive producers reveal identity of sexually abused...bullet

Movies

"What Lies Within" Watch Tope Tedela, Ebele Okaro, Okey Uzoeshi in teaser
 "Sand Castle" Movie Premiere
"Sand Castle" Patrick Doyle, Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta, Charles Okoch movie premiere
Adesua Etomi as titular character in upcoming Kevin Nkem Nwankwor movie "Muna"
"Muna" 5 things you should know about movie featuring Adesua Etomi
Rita Dominic In praise of actress' versatile career