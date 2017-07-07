"Moments" :  Do your kids need to know about your sex life?

A new episode of "Moments" discusses how much information is too much for kids to know about their parents' sex life.

On this episode of Moments Girls Talk, hosts and guests discuss how much should kids know about their parents' sex life?

How much is too much for them to take in?

Bolanle Olukanni, Toke Makinwa and Tallulah Doherty are joined by media personality Ariyike Akinbobola.

"Moments" is a show aimed at connecting more with audiences across the continent, as well as offer a much wider platform for truly Pan-African conversations.