"Moments" Do your kids need to know about your sex life?

How much should kids know about their parents' sex life? On the new episode of Moments, the hosts and guests discuss.

Moments Girls Talk

"Moments" Why is marriage so important? Dabota Lawson, Frank Donga, Toke Makinwa discuss
"Moments" EbonyLife unveils new host of TV show
EbonyLife TV What do women want?
American Gods Writer of American TV show speaks to Pulse on 'Anansi'
"Moments" Is love blind? Watch hosts discuss different stages
Nollywood Evolution of the Nigerian film industry
"Moments" Is romance without finance possible?
A new episode of "Moments" discusses how much information is too much for kids to know about their parents' sex life.

On this episode of Moments Girls Talk, hosts and guests discuss how much should kids know about their parents'  sex life?

How much is too much for them to take in?

play

 

 Bolanle Olukanni, Toke Makinwa and Tallulah Doherty are joined by media personality Ariyike Akinbobola.

"Moments" is a show aimed at connecting more with audiences across the continent, as well as offer a much wider platform for truly Pan-African conversations.

