Mike Ezuruonye explains why most Nollywood actors become producers and directors.

These days, some Nollywood actors have more than just their acting talents at stake when their movies are released.

They also have their financial returns at stake, as most of them have gone into movie production and directing.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye, who is making his directorial debut with an upcoming movie "Divorce Not Allowed," explained why most actors decide to don the role of producers.

"You get to a level in your career and you say 'it has to stop,' because you owe yourself that allegiance as an actor and you owe your fans that allegiance as well to do better," the actor started.

For Ezuruonye, his quest for growth has a part to play in his decision.

"I'm one person who after setting a high target for myself and I achieve it, I set another one. I'm never satisfied artistically," he said.

According to the "Brother Jekwu" actor, editing determines how good or bad a movie turns out.

"It hurts when you finish a movie, it comes out and you don't get to see all the hard work you put in. Which goes to explain that editing is the success or failure of every movie. I stand to be corrected.

"If an editor doesn't bring it out, trust me, it's not going to be seen by the viewer.

"So, I think that explains the reason why a lot of top actors now said, 'no, we want to do our own thing.'

"We want our own impressions felt, we want to be seen and heard the way we should be. We want other people's craft to be seen the right way. So, we took up that mantle."

Some movie producers and directors who started off as actors include Omoni Oboli, Stephanie Linus, Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Uru Eke, Judith Audu among others.