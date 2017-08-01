Home > Movies >

Mens Corner: When does PDA cross from cute to gross?

"Men's Corner" When does PDA cross from cute to gross?

What is Public display of affection and when does it cross from cute to gross? Watch Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and co-hosts discuss in new episode of "Men's Corner."

EbonyLife TV series, "Men's Corner," is a talk show with an all-male ensemble.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and co-hosts of "Men's Corner" - Andrew Blaze and Mazino Appeal - discuss public display of affection (PDA) in new episode of the TV show.

The episode explores the meaning of PDA and when it crosses from cute to gross.

play

 

"Men's Corner" features three young, good looking and articulate men air their opinions strongly on various topics ranging from Sports, to women, to cars, flirting, politics, alcohol, sex etc.

What are your thoughts on the interesting conversation?

