Mens Corner: Is Masturbation harmful? Do all guys masturbate?

"Men's Corner" Is it okay to masturbate? Do all guys indulge? [Video]

Do you think every guy masturbates or has masturbated at any point? Watch Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and co-hosts discuss in new episode of "Men's Corner."

  Published:
play Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and co-hosts of "Men's Corner" discuss masturbation in new episode of the TV series.

"Men's Corner" Why do women cheat?
"Men's Corner" What is feminism and what should men do about it?
"Men's Corner" Men or women - who flirts more?
"Men's Corner" Is bride price a tradition or should it be abolished ?
"Men's Corner" How important is sex in a relationship?
"Men's Corner" A rich Shrek vs broke Chris Hemsworth: what do women want?
"Men's Corner" Why do men cheat? [Video]
"Men's Corner" Who is a wife material?
EbonyLife TV What do women want?
"Men's Corner" Is flirting PR for sex? Watch men share tips
EbonyLife TV series, "Men's Corner," is a talk show with an all-male ensemble.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and co-hosts of "Men's Corner" - Andrew Blaze and Mazino Appeal - discuss masturbation in new episode of the TV series.

They ask and answer questions like "how healthy or harmful is masturbation?" "Do all guys masturbate or have masturbated at any point?"

play

Other men and women are also asked about masturbation and it's a divided opinion.

While some men consider it healthy, others consider it harmful, especially to one's sexual drive.

play Osi Suave on EbonyLife TV's "Men's Corner," discussing Masturbation.

 

"Men's Corner" features three young, good looking and articulate men air their opinions strongly on various topics ranging from Sports, to women, to cars, flirting, politics, alcohol, sex etc.

What are your thoughts on the interesting conversation?

