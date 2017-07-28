Mens Corner: Is Masturbation harmful? Do all guys masturbate?

EbonyLife TV series, "Men's Corner," is a talk show with an all-male ensemble.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and co-hosts of "Men's Corner" - Andrew Blaze and Mazino Appeal - discuss masturbation in new episode of the TV series.

They ask and answer questions like "how healthy or harmful is masturbation?" "Do all guys masturbate or have masturbated at any point?"

Other men and women are also asked about masturbation and it's a divided opinion.

While some men consider it healthy, others consider it harmful, especially to one's sexual drive.

"Men's Corner" features three young, good looking and articulate men air their opinions strongly on various topics ranging from Sports, to women, to cars, flirting, politics, alcohol, sex etc.

What are your thoughts on the interesting conversation?