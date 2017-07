Sisi Yemmie has released episode 98 of her weekly vlog.

In the new episode which is titled 'What a Week,' Sisi Yemmie takes her followers through her stressful week.

Official description of episode

"My darlings, life has been busy and a bit stressful sha (make I no lie), however if not for the little bumps (winks) along the way, life would be so boring! Get it? Get it!"