Home > Movies >

Laura Artolachipi :  Spanish actress makes debut in Nollywood

Laura Artolachipi Spanish actress makes debut in Nollywood

According to Kakaki Africa, the thriller movie, which is subtitled in Spanish language, is directed and produced by Evelyn Ogbeide.

  • Published:
Laura Artolachipi play

Laura Artolachipi

(Premium Times Nigeria)

Donald Trump US President's documentary stirs up start of Cannes film festival
Cannes film festival Almodovar: From the back row to the top
"Ridiculousness Africa" Ehiz joins season 2 as co-host
'Game of Thrones' A touch of magic on small Spanish town
“The Gardener’s Daughter” 5 things we remember about “La Hija Del Jardinero”
Juliet Ibrahim 10 things you should know about Ghanaian actress
Cannes Film Festival 2015 Everything you need to know about movies screening at event
Daytime Emmys 'General Hospital', 'The Ellen Degeneres show', more win big
Telemundo 10 popular stars loved by Nigerians
Halle Berry Names New Born Son In Spanish!
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spanish actress Laura Artolachipi has featured for the first time in a Nollywood movie “Down the Hills”.

According to Kakaki Africa, the thriller movie, which is subtitled in Spanish language, is directed and produced by Evelyn Ogbeide, a Nigerian- Spanish actress and filmmaker.

‘Down the hills’ features Laura Artolachipi as the principal cast ‘Monica’, a young Spanish author who moved to Nigeria after she met and fell in Love with a successful Nigerian business Man ‘Alex’.

However, Monica’s love journey to Nigeria is terrorised by a daily ‘nightmare’ about an unknown mysterious couple Dr Oscar and his ‘sophisticated’ wife Vera.

Other casts in the intriguing drama include Paul Utomi as Dr Oscar, Temidayo Oluwafemi as ‘Vera’, Racheal Aniah and Lucky Akeme, among others.

‎Born in Malaga Andalucía, Spain, Laura Artolachipi is an actress and director known for ‘Don’t Look in the Calender’ (2008), ‘Certifiable’(2008) and  ‘Hold it Like a Baby’(2009).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 "Jenifa's Diary" Funke Akindele responds to fan's criticism of TV show...bullet
2 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast...bullet
3 "Game of Thrones" GOT season 7, episode 4 leaks onlinebullet

Movies

Team Waje's Wilson and Glowrie performed Babyface and Toni Braxton's "Every Woman"
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 2nd round of battles
Catch Game of Thrones episodes on DStv for the rest of the season. (DStv)
"Game Of Thrones" Don’t miss epic #GoTS7 episodes on DStv
On The Real
"On The Real" Ebonylife is back with season 2 of TV series [Video]
Idris Elba's appearance in The Dark Tower is not enough to save the movie from being average
Pulse Movie Review The Dark Tower is not the King that was promised