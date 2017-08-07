Laura Artolachipi :  Spanish actress makes debut in Nollywood

Spanish actress Laura Artolachipi has featured for the first time in a Nollywood movie “Down the Hills”.

According to Kakaki Africa, the thriller movie, which is subtitled in Spanish language, is directed and produced by Evelyn Ogbeide, a Nigerian- Spanish actress and filmmaker.

‘Down the hills’ features Laura Artolachipi as the principal cast ‘Monica’, a young Spanish author who moved to Nigeria after she met and fell in Love with a successful Nigerian business Man ‘Alex’.

However, Monica’s love journey to Nigeria is terrorised by a daily ‘nightmare’ about an unknown mysterious couple Dr Oscar and his ‘sophisticated’ wife Vera.

Other casts in the intriguing drama include Paul Utomi as Dr Oscar, Temidayo Oluwafemi as ‘Vera’, Racheal Aniah and Lucky Akeme, among others.

‎Born in Malaga Andalucía, Spain, Laura Artolachipi is an actress and director known for ‘Don’t Look in the Calender’ (2008), ‘Certifiable’(2008) and ‘Hold it Like a Baby’(2009).