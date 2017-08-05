Kunle Afolayan reveals new TV series in the works

Kunle Afolayan has revealed that he is working on a TV series to make its debut next year and with his track record, we are super excited.

The ace movie producer took to his Instagram page to share a video clip of himself along with a team of writers including Tunde Babalola, Ropo Ewenla and Tunji Azeez, as well as the esteemable presence of Baba Ifayemi Elebuibon as chief narrator.

He captioned the Instagram post,

"Today is a special day for me. I am working on a TV series against next year. I'm privileged to have Baba Ifayemi Elebuibon as the chief narrator and researcher and an amazing team of writers which include Tunde Babalola, Ropo Ewenla and Tunji Azeez. More writers will be welcome at some point. I am excited."

Although he has kept the name of the upcoming TV series to himself, we can't wait to see what he has in store.

Afolayan has made his mark in the Nigerian movie industry as an actor, producer and director.