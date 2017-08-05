Home > Movies >

Kunle Afolayan reveals new TV series in the works

Kunle Afolayan Movie producer reveals new TV series in the works

Kunle Afolayan is working on a TV series slated for release in 2018 and we have every reason to be excited.

  • Published:
kunle afolayan play

kunle afolayan

(pulse.ng)

Lights, Camera, Africa!!! 7th edition of film festival to kick off September 29
Remi Oshodi Surutu Actress back on set after daughter's death
"Gold Statue" Tade Ogidan, RMD, Sola Sobowale team up again for new movie
"The Tribunal" Watch official trailer of new movie starring Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde [Video]
AMAA 2017 Ramsey Nouah, Bimbo Akintola, Stephanie Linus, Chinedu Ikedieze attend 13th edition [Photos]
AMAA 2017 The unpredictable and diverse 13th African Movie Academy Awards
Showing At The Cinemas "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Picture Perfect," "War for the Planet of the Apes"
Rita Dominic In praise of actress' versatile career
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kunle Afolayan has revealed that he is working on a TV series to make its debut next year and with his track record, we are super excited.

The ace movie producer took to his Instagram page to share a video clip of himself along with a team of writers including Tunde Babalola, Ropo Ewenla and Tunji Azeez, as well as the esteemable presence of Baba Ifayemi Elebuibon as chief narrator.

ALSO READ: Kunle Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada, Ayo Adesanya attend media screening

Kunle Afolayan working on TV series play

Kunle Afolayan working on TV series

(instagram)

 

He captioned the Instagram post,

"Today is a special day for me. I am working on a TV series against next year. I'm privileged to have Baba Ifayemi Elebuibon as the chief narrator and researcher and an amazing team of writers which include Tunde Babalola, Ropo Ewenla and Tunji Azeez. More writers will be welcome at some point. I am excited."

Although he has kept the name of the upcoming TV series to himself, we can't wait to see what he has in store.

ALSO READ: How the the Afolayans awakened a lost era of Nigerian motion Pictures

Afolayan has made his mark in the Nigerian movie industry as an actor, producer and director.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 "Jenifa's Diary" Funke Akindele responds to fan's criticism of TV show...bullet
2 "Game of Thrones" GOT season 7, episode 4 leaks onlinebullet
3 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the...bullet

Movies

Kemi Adetiba Filmmaker reveals upcoming movie, "King of boys"
Showing At The Cinemas "Hakkunde," "Girls Trip," "Banana Island Ghost," "Dark Tower"
Hakkunde poster
"Hakkunde" 5 reasons why you should see drama comedy
Banana Island Ghost poster
"Banana Island Ghost" 5 reasons why you should see comedy movie