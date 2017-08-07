An opening party was recently held for Kennis 104.1 FM which started operations on April 3, 2017.

The party which took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, on August 4, 2017, was attended by Don Jazzy, E Money, D Prince, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, 2Face Idibia, Reekado Banks, KCee, Joe EL, Eedris Abdulkareem among others.

The founder of the radios station, Kenny Ogungbe, was also in attendance alongside members of his staff Funmi Jean, Sheri Coco, Dj Butterr, Alex Swiss PaperChase, Dj Xkris, Dj X smart, Dj Oscar. Rashy Man, John Ukhuelegbe, Dele Esan and Olushola Ijanusi.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Ogungbe officially left DAAR Communications' RayPower FM and Faaji FM for Kennis FM.

He first announced the radio station on September 8, 2016, through an Instagram post that read, “It’s Brand New. Kennis 104 FM. To God be the glory.”

Ogungbe is also the founder of Prime­time Entertainment and Kennis Music.