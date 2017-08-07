Home > Movies >

Photos from Kennis FM opening party

Kennis FM Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, 2Face idibia attend opening party [Photos]

The Kennis FM opening party was attended by Tiwa Savage, 2Face Idibia, Reekado Banks among others. Check out photos from event.

D'Prince and Tiwa Savage at the Kennis FM Opening Party play

D'Prince and Tiwa Savage at the Kennis FM Opening Party

An opening party was recently held for Kennis 104.1 FM which started operations on April 3, 2017.

The party which took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, on August 4, 2017, was attended by Don Jazzy, E Money, D Prince, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, 2Face Idibia, Reekado Banks, KCee, Joe EL, Eedris Abdulkareem among others.

play Kennis FM Opening Party (Shola Ijanusi)

 

The founder of the radios station, Kenny Ogungbe, was also in attendance alongside members of his staff Funmi Jean, Sheri Coco, Dj Butterr, Alex Swiss PaperChase, Dj Xkris, Dj X smart, Dj Oscar. Rashy Man, John Ukhuelegbe, Dele Esan and Olushola Ijanusi.

Kennis FM opening party play Daddy Showkey and Don Jazzy at the Kennis FM Opening party (Shola Ijanusi)

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Ogungbe officially left  DAAR Communications' RayPower FM and Faaji FM for Kennis FM.

He first announced the radio station on September 8, 2016, through an Instagram post that read, “It’s Brand New. Kennis 104 FM. To God be the glory.”

Ogungbe is also the founder of Prime­time Entertainment and Kennis Music.

