John Heard, star in "Home Alone" movie series is dead!

Hollywood mourns the passing of another top actor, John Heard, who is popular for his role as Peter McCallister in the "Home Alone" movie series.

TMZ reported that the deceased died in a hotel located in the California city of Palo Alto but the cause of his death is still a mystery for the time being.

The US news site, quoting his representatives also confirmed in a report that McCallister recently underwent a "minor back surgery".

This procedure was carried out on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at the Stanford Medical Center and was recuperating at the hotel where he died.

ALSO READ: Hollywood honours Japanese samurai actor

Besides acting the part of a father who by sheer ignorance forgot his son on a trip to France, the late actor starred in television series such as "Modern Family", "Person of Interest" and "Prison Break", playing a hard headed character, 'Governor Frank Tancredi' in the latter.

According to the Mirror UK, McCallister has six upcoming productions which includes "Living Among Us" and "Last Rampage". Both set for 2017 releases.