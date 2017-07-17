Home > Movies >

Jide Kosoko warns against foreign movies with Yoruba subtitles

Veteran actor warns against Chinese, Indian movies with Yoruba subtitles

He called on the Government and all the relevant bodies, to look into the situation before it becomes too late.

Jide Kosoko is convinced that Chinese and Indian films with Yoruba subtitles will be the death of the Yoruba culture.

The veteran actress has drawn attention to the recent influx of these movies in which the actors lip sync Yoruba language, warning that they pose a threat to Nollywood.

He called on the Government and all the relevant bodies, to look into the situation before it becomes too late.

According to the actor, the value for value for discipline has dropped since the 80s.

According to the actor, the value for value for discipline has dropped since the 80s.

Speaking during a recent interview with Punch, Kosoko said:

"One thing people are not talking about is an alarming trend happening in our movie industry now. It is a major challenge that I would want to address because people are not talking about it. This problem is getting bigger than piracy and the government should please look into it."

He went on to add, "We heard that the Chinese people are bringing in their films but they lip sync Yoruba language. That means you could be watching a Chinese film but they would be speaking the Yoruba language.

"There are also Indian movies like that. This trend would destroy our culture. It means that whenever our children watch these movies, they would believe that whatever is done there is part of the Yoruba culture.

Jide Kosoko play

Jide Kosoko

"It is something that the government must quickly look into. Also, it would dent our economy because they would take our money away. "When they are bringing in these films into our country, it is a complete job so they are not employing anybody here. They are only here to collect our money. We all know that the moment Chinese people enter any industry, it is finished."

Jide Kosoko has earned his position as a veteran of the Nigerian movie Industry and is almost as old as the industry itself.

His words hold sway and would bring the necessary attention to his areas of concern.

