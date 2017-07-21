Tonight, July 21, 2017, Africa Magic Showcase will air the 100th episode of "Jemeji."

To celebrate the milestone, some cast members including A'rese Emokpae and Ayoola, created impressions of some of your favourite characters on the show.

The 100th episode of #AMJemeji airs tonight! Watch few cast members do impressions of some of your favourite charac… https://t.co/iSzJcfOu9L — Pulse Movies (@PulseMovies247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

To celebrate the entertaining series, Pulse Movies is sharing the result of a poll that reveals Pulse readers' favourite character on the show.

According to 30.4% of Pulse readers, their favourite character is Senami George played by The Voice Nigeria premiere winner, A'rese Emokpae.

Senami is a 28-year-old Doctor, who returns to Nigeria for her NYSC despite the discouragement from her father.

She returns to her hometown Ajimand is determined to get to the root of a family mystery.

Currently, Senami's relationship with Kingsley and Oviyon 'V' Hunyinbo is one of the most interesting love triangles on Nigerian television.

Jemeji also stars Mercy Johnson, Tope Tedela, Akin Lewis, Tony Akposheri, Ademola Adedoyin, Omuwunmi Dada among others.

It has been 100 days in Aji, what do you want to see tonight?