Home > Movies >

"Jemeji" Cast Celebrates 100th episode with impressions of characters

"Jemeji" Cast Celebrates 100th episode milestone with impressions of characters

Watch cast of "Jemeji" celebrate 100th episode by impersonating some of your favourite characters. Pulse readers also share their favourite character on show.

  • Published:
Africa Magic's Jemeji airs 100th episode play

Africa Magic's Jemeji airs 100th episode

The Voice Nigeria Where are the former contestants now?
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man
"Hush" Africa Magic's telenovela is bringing back Nigerian Television
"Battleground" Meet the most influential family on Nigerian TV right now
"Game of Thrones" There's no need to force diversity on HBO show
Pulse Series Review Ndani TV's "Lagos Big Boy" is dead on arrival
Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, RMD How veterans have made the best acting comebacks ever
Pulse List 17 actors you may have forgotten were on "Tinsel"
Pulse Nigeria Poll Who is your favourite character on "Jemeji"?
Ayoola Ayobami "Actors are the most genuine set of people so far"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tonight, July 21, 2017, Africa Magic Showcase will air the 100th episode of "Jemeji."

To celebrate the milestone, some cast members including A'rese Emokpae and Ayoola, created impressions of some of your favourite characters on the show.

To celebrate the entertaining series, Pulse Movies is sharing the result of a poll that reveals Pulse readers' favourite character on the show.

According to 30.4% of Pulse readers, their favourite character is Senami George played by The Voice Nigeria premiere winner, A'rese Emokpae.

Senami George and  Oviyon 'V' Hunyinbo in "Jemeji" play

Senami George and  Oviyon 'V' Hunyinbo in "Jemeji"

Senami is a  28-year-old Doctor, who returns to Nigeria for her NYSC despite the discouragement from her father.

She returns to her hometown Ajimand is determined to get to the root of a family mystery.

Currently, Senami's relationship with Kingsley and Oviyon 'V' Hunyinbo is one of the most interesting love triangles on Nigerian television.

Jemeji play

Jemeji

 

Jemeji also stars Mercy Johnson, Tope Tedela, Akin Lewis, Tony Akposheri, Ademola Adedoyin, Omuwunmi Dada among others.

It has been 100 days in Aji, what do you want to see tonight?

Who is your favourite character on "Jemeji"? »

  • 0,0% Matron Zanzi
  • 2,2% Mausi
  • 6,5% Neza
  • 2,2% Oviyon Nor
  • 4,3% Peace
  • 17,4% Kingsley
  • 0,0% Doctor Jide Abisogun
  • 0,0% Obi Nwaemike
  • 8,7% Neza
  • 6,5% Folake Adeoti
  • 2,2% Chief Adomeh
  • 0,0% Tafe Fonton
  • 6,5% Oviyon 'V' Hunyinbo
  • 2,2% Seyiveh
  • 10,9% Akweyon
  • 30,4% Senami George
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Power" 50 Cent reacts to LaKeisha and Tommy's controversial sex scenebullet
2 Lai Mohammed Minister clarifies banning overseas production of music,...bullet
3 "Game of Thrones" How season 7 premiere affected Pornhub trafficbullet

Movies

Alter Ego poster
Showing At The Cinemas "Dunkirk," "Alter Ego," "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
The Ngee Show: Being Female in Nigeria
The Ngee Show What does it mean to be female in Nigeria?
Taraji P Henson as an assassin in "Proud Mary"
"Proud Mary" Taraji P Henson is a hit woman in trailer for upcoming thriller
Funke Akindele as Jenifa in Episode 10 of "Jenifa's Diary" season 2
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 2 episode 10: "Travels 3"