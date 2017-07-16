Jahwar Soudani' beat Richard Mofe Damijo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Ramsey Nouah and David Oyelowo to win the 2017 AMAA Best Actor for his role in "The Last of Us"

On July 15, 2017, Jahwar Soudani won the AMAA 2017 Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in "The Last of Us."

The actor beat Richard Mofe Damijo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Ramsey Nouah, David Oyelowo, Ibrahim Koma, Amine Ennaji and Dann Jaques Mouton to the award.

The Ala Eddine Slim film starred Soudani as N, a young sub-Saharan man who crosses the desert in order to reach North Africa and be smuggled into Europe.

After being a victim to a hold-up, he finds himself alone in Tunisia. He therefore decides to cross the sea all by himself towards a European country.

The movie starred the actor alongside Fathi Akkari and Jihed Fourti.

The 2017 AMAA which held on Sunday, July 15, 2017, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, was hosted by Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim.

Other winners from the night include Akin Omotoso, who won best director for the movie "Vaya," and Vero Tshanda, who won the Best Actress for her performance in "Félicité."

Nkem Owoh also received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the Nigerian film industry.