Is it okay to show off relationship on social media?

How far is too far when it comes to social media public display of affection?

On a new episode of moments, Toke Makinwa, Bolanle Olukanni and Tallulah Doherty alongside their guests Chuey Chu and Daniella Okeke discuss public display of affection.

They discuss why men shy away from public display of affection online, and the disadvantages of PDA on relationships.

