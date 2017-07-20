Home > Movies >

Is it okay to show off relationship on social media?

"Moments" Is it okay to show off relationship on social media?

Is it okay to show off relationship on social media? How much is too much when it comes to social media public display of affection?

A new episode of Ebonylife 'Moments" discusses Public Display of Affection play

A new episode of Ebonylife 'Moments" discusses Public Display of Affection

How far is too far when it comes to social media public display of affection?

On a new episode of moments, Toke Makinwa, Bolanle Olukanni and Tallulah Doherty alongside their guests Chuey Chu and Daniella Okeke discuss public display of affection.

They discuss why men shy away from public display of affection online, and the disadvantages of PDA on relationships.

"Moments" is a show aimed at connecting more with audiences across the continent, as well as offer a much wider and more divergent platform for truly Pan-African conversations.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

