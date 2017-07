"Game of Thrones" returned for its seventh season on Sunday, July 16, 2017, with an exciting episode titled "Dragonstone."

The most tweeted moments from the episode are Arya Stark's revenge, the anticipated cameo appearance by Ed Sheeran, and of course, the arrival of Daenerys Targaryen to Westeros.

Check out some Twitter reactions to episode.

Live footage of me looking for Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains. #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall https://t.co/aWUjqeyqOp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Samwell killed a White Walker, now he's relegated to cleaning other's shit. Say it with me, kids, life doesnt give a fuck about your dreams. — OMG, LaJethro (@LaJethroJenkins) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, K… https://t.co/8oTOFWSZuP — Loredana Orellana E. (@LoreOE) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Only way to justify Ed Sheeran's #GameOfThrones cameo is for him to greet Bran with: "When your legs don't work like they used to before..." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones 3. Joffrey 2. Ramsey 1. Ed Sheeran — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Might be time to start watching Game of Thrones just so I'll actually understand what on earth people are on about — s a n n a (@sannasofie) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#GameofThrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones Cersei: I'm queen of the 7 Kingdoms Jaime: https://t.co/JDsCf3rIPR — Wokeness Everdeen (@LexieS1723) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

What Sam thought his dream job would be versus what it turned out to be. #GameOfThones https://t.co/wccomqll0r — Nivea Serrao (@NiveaSerrao) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Better start preparing for Justin Bieber as a White Walker and Adele as a Grand Maester.. #GameOfThrones — Adam Bowler (@AdamBowler131) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

It takes everyone in #GameOfThrones five minutes to cross the ocean except for poor Gendry. https://t.co/1WsJcvY34n — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Can't wait until Donald Trump uses the #GameofThrones winter storm as proof that global warming doesn't exist — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Little Finger be sliding into Sansa's DM's like #ThronesYall https://t.co/vexmAREePG — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0