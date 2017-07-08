"HANATU" :  Kunle Afolayan unveils new short film

Kunle Afolayan's new short film, "HANATU" has made its debut.

A collaboration between Sahara Foundation and Golden Effects Pictures, the movie was unveiled to a selected audience at the Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Inspired by the Sahara Foundation's message of hope, the movie was directed and produced by Kunle Afolayan.

The movie tells the story of how a youth corps member named Preye helps a little girl, Hanatu, in a village - where he was posted - rediscover her confidence and hope for a bright future.

The youth corps member helps Hanatu secure a prosthetic leg through the efforts of the SAHARA FOUNDATION, following a dastardly accident which resulted in her father losing his life and she losing her leg.

"HANATU" features Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Segun Akintunde, Teslimat Abubakar-Eradiri and Joan Momodu.