Home > Movies >

Game of Thrones teasers for season 7, episode 4

"Game of Thrones" Here's what to expect from season 7, episode 4

"The Spoils of War," the upcoming episode of “Game of Thrones” season 7, teases Arya's return, a desperate Daenerys and a determined Cersei. See video and photos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mother of Dragons surrounded by her advisors in episode 4 of "Game of Thrones" season 7 play

Mother of Dragons surrounded by her advisors in episode 4 of "Game of Thrones" season 7

(HBO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"The Spoils of War," the upcoming episode of “Game of Thrones” season 7, teases Theon Greyjoy's return and a desperate Daenerys.

"All my allies are gone, I'm losing," she says in the official trailer for the episode.

play Jaimie Lannister and Bronne (HBO)

 

The new video and photos released also shows Cersei visiting the iron bank and Arya Stark finally arriving Winterfell.

If Theon is headed to Dragonstone, he will definitely be meeting his old friend, Jon Snow.

The two were close friends in the first episodes before Theon betrayed the Starks.

play Sansa Stark in upcoming episode of "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

 

In the previous episode, Jon Snow finally met with Daenerys Targaryen, who after series of disagreements decides to allow him mine the dragonglass in dragonstone.

Also, the unsullied conquered Casterly Rock, Euron Greyjoy burned down their ships, while Jaimie Lannister took over Highgarden before killing Lady Olenna.

play Theon Greyjoy's first major appearance after Euron's attack in episode 2. He was saved in episode 3. (HBO)

What do you want to see in the new episode of “Game of Thrones?”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke talk epic Jon-Daenerys...bullet
2 Pulse Movie Review Frank Donga shines as Hakkunde impresses with...bullet
3 Mike Ezuruonye "Brother Jekwu" actor shares his 5 favourite...bullet

Movies

Episode 4 of reality TV series "Dream Chasers"
"Dream Chasers" Watch episode 4 of Royal Arts Academy's reality TV series
Jim Iyke's cry-face on a Nollywood movie
#ThrowBackThursday 5 Nollywood actors who owned the 'crying' role in the 90s, 2000s
Mike Ezuruonye
Mike Ezuruonye "Editing is the success or failure of every movie"
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Sisi Yemmie recaps the Google events you missed in episode 100