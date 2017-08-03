"The Spoils of War," the upcoming episode of “Game of Thrones” season 7, teases Theon Greyjoy's return and a desperate Daenerys.

"All my allies are gone, I'm losing," she says in the official trailer for the episode.

The new video and photos released also shows Cersei visiting the iron bank and Arya Stark finally arriving Winterfell.

If Theon is headed to Dragonstone, he will definitely be meeting his old friend, Jon Snow.

The two were close friends in the first episodes before Theon betrayed the Starks.

In the previous episode, Jon Snow finally met with Daenerys Targaryen, who after series of disagreements decides to allow him mine the dragonglass in dragonstone.

Also, the unsullied conquered Casterly Rock, Euron Greyjoy burned down their ships, while Jaimie Lannister took over Highgarden before killing Lady Olenna.

What do you want to see in the new episode of “Game of Thrones?”