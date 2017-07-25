In episode two of "Game of Thrones" season 7, Arya finally reunited with her long-lost direwolf, Nymeria.

In the confusing scene, Arya tried to convince her direwolf (now grown and leading a wolfpack) to return to Winterfell with her.

“I’m heading north, girl. Back to Winterfell. I’m finally going home,” she said. But instead, Nymeria chose her pack over her and walked away.

With an understanding look, Arya said, “That’s not you.”

According to showrunner D.B. Weiss, Arya’s statement is a reference to a scene in season one when Ned Stark said she would grow up to be a lady and Arya said, “That’s not me.”

“Arya’s not domesticated and it makes total sense her wolf wouldn’t be either. Once the wolf walks away, at first she’s heartbroken to have come this close. Then she realises the wolf is doing exactly what she would do if she were that wolf," Weiss explained.

Before last episode, Nymeria was last seen in the first season when Arya forced her to run away after she saved her life by biting Joffery.

The third episode titled "The Queen's Justice" airs on Sunday, July 30, 2017.