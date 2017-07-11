Just like the viewers who have varying thoughts on who should sit on the Iron Throne, members of the House of Stark can’t seem to come to an agreement too.

Winter is almost here and true “Game of Thrones” fan can’t wait to see who will finally get to sit on the Iron Throne.

Just like the viewers who have varying thoughts on who should rule Westeros, members of the House of Stark can’t seem to come to an agreement too.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sophie Tophie who plays Sansa Stark on the show said she thinks her character deserves to rule Winterfall, but not Westeros.

“I think the Stark that should rule Winterfell is Sansa because she deserves it and she’s a natural born leader,” Turner said.

“But I don’t think she really wants the Iron Throne at all. Winterfell is just perfect for her. Jon Snow should be on the Iron Throne out of all the Starks. He’s kind of got the whole package and has a great team around him. I think he’d be quite a good king.”

Hempstead-Wright who plays Bran thinks Jon should sit on the Iron Throne. Jon Harington is of the opinion that Sansa should take the Iron Throne, while Ayra rules Winterfell and he returns to the Wall.

Maise Williams said Sansa should rule Winterfell with Ayra and Bran’s help and Jon should sit on the Iron Throne.

In the final minutes of the sixth season, Cersei took over the Iron Throne after blowing up half of Kind Landing residents with Wildfire.

The show returns for a seventh season on July 16, 2017.