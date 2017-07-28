Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Jude Idada attend Tatu's premiere

Adventure movie, ‘Tatu’ has premiered on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Eko Hotel Convention center, Victoria Island.

The premiere was attended by Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro, Sambasa Nzeribe, Jude Idala and Don Omope among others.

The new film by award-winning director; Don Omope, stars Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham, Gabriel Afolayan, Rahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro and Frank Donga.

‘Tatu’ is an adaptation of a book written by Dr. Abraham E. Nwankwo, the recently retired Director General, Debt Management Office.

The movie is centered on complications around a woman’s desire for the fruit of the womb.

Scheduled for a September 15 cinema release date, the films is a collaboration of Bank of Industry and Patriarch Technologies in conjunction with FilmOne Production and FilmOne Distribution.

Group Head, Creative Industry Group at the Bank of Industry, Mrs. Cynthia Nwuka who spoke about the bank’s commitment to the development of Nollywood said ‘Tatu’ is the sixth in the series of films supported by her bank.

Tatu is one of the films powered by Bank of Industry under its NollyFund scheme.