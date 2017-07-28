Home > Movies >

Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Jude Idada attend Tatu's premiere

"Tatu" Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Jude Idada attend premiere

Tatu's premiere was attended by Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro, Sambasa Nzeribe, Jude Idala and Don Omope among others.

  • Published:
Cast and crew of 'Tatu' movie thank fans after premiere play

Cast and crew of 'Tatu' movie thank fans after premiere

Tatu Adventure movie set to premiere in Lagos
"Tatu" New movie to premiere on July 22nd [Video]
"Tatu" Sambasa Nzeribe is different as 'Kamani' in new movie
AMAA 2017 14th edition will hold in Kigali, Rwanda
"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 3 of web series: "Sign Da Ting"
AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso, Nkem Owoh, "76" among winners
"Narcos" Season 3 gets release date, 1st teaser
AMAA 2017 Here's how you can watch 13th African Movie Academy Awards
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Adventure movie, ‘Tatu’ has premiered on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Eko Hotel Convention center, Victoria Island.

The premiere was attended by Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro, Sambasa Nzeribe, Jude Idala and Don Omope among others.

The new film by award-winning director; Don Omope, stars Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliott, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham, Gabriel Afolayan, Rahama Sadau, Sambaza Nzeribe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Hafiz Oyetoro and Frank Donga.

‘Tatu’ is an adaptation of a book written by Dr. Abraham E. Nwankwo, the recently retired Director General, Debt Management Office.

BoI's Toyin Oyekanmi, Mrs Nwuka, Omope, Jude Idada and Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi.jpg play

BoI's Toyin Oyekanmi, Mrs Nwuka, Omope, Jude Idada and Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi.jpg

 

The movie is centered on complications around a woman’s desire for the fruit of the womb.

Scheduled for a September 15 cinema release date, the films is a collaboration of Bank of Industry and Patriarch Technologies in conjunction with FilmOne Production and FilmOne Distribution.

ALSO READ: Tatu set to premiere in Lagos

Group Head, Creative Industry Group at the Bank of Industry, Mrs. Cynthia Nwuka who spoke about the bank’s commitment to the development of Nollywood said ‘Tatu’ is the sixth in the series of films supported by her bank.

Tatu is one of the films powered by Bank of Industry under its NollyFund scheme.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wizkid Pop singer is a big fan of Nollywoodbullet
2 “Game of Thrones” Here's what to expect from season 7, episode 3bullet
3 Nollywood 'Healthy' Yoruba actor found dead in sitting positionbullet

Movies

Remi Oshodi Surutu is back on set after her daughter's death
Remi Oshodi Surutu Actress back on set after daughter's death
Idia Aisien
Idia Aisien 10 things you should know about TV host
Living In Bondage
Nollywood The good old days of spiritual thrillers
The Voice Nigeria season 2 coaches
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Timi Dakolo is their favourite The Voice Nigeria coach so far